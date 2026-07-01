Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts mixed; Yen at new 40-year low against $

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 1, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with slight losses amid mixed global cues, while investors monitored the tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,978, down 39 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 per cent, while Kospi fell 2.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh 40-year low against the US dollar as traders braced themselves for a possible intervention by the Japanese central bank. They also await the US jobs data, which will provide fresh clues about the US Federal Reserve’s next policy action.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.52 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices rose on Wednesday after reports said Iran refused to meet with the US envoy, casting a shadow over the fragile interim peace agreement between Washington and Tehran. The July future contract was trading 0.42 per cent higher at $73.26 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.