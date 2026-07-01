Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts mixed; Yen at new 40-year low against $
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid start for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may start the day with slight losses amid mixed global cues, while investors monitored the tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,978, down 39 points.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 per cent, while Kospi fell 2.31 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh 40-year low against the US dollar as traders braced themselves for a possible intervention by the Japanese central bank. They also await the US jobs data, which will provide fresh clues about the US Federal Reserve’s next policy action.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.52 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices rose on Wednesday after reports said Iran refused to meet with the US envoy, casting a shadow over the fragile interim peace agreement between Washington and Tehran. The July future contract was trading 0.42 per cent higher at $73.26 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 1.19 per cent and 2.9 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Knack Packaging's initial public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company aims to raise ₹439.5 crore from the primary market.
Five SME IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Wednesday. These are Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Polyplast, and Teja Engineering Industries.
Aastha Spintex IPO will enter the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹170 crore.
Adon Agro Commodities IPO will also enter the final day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹44.03 crore and ₹27.52 crore, respectively.
8:01 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed; Japanese yen at over 40-year low against US dollar
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 per cent, while Kospi fell 2.31 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slumped to a fresh 40-year low against the US dollar as traders braced themselves for a possible intervention by the Japanese central bank. They also await the US jobs data, which will provide fresh clues about the US Federal Reserve’s next policy action.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asia trade seession as investors focused on the upcoming speech by the Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh to get fresh cues about the central bank's policy outlook. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.32 per cent and 0.28 per cent lower, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent higher. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.52 per cent higher.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Global Markets Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Nifty 50 US-Iran tensions Yen SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:55 AM IST