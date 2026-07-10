Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; TCS in focus post Q1 result; Kospi jumps 5%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets were trading higher, tracking chip-stocks rally
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points higher, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,113, up 114 points.
Most Asian markets advanced on Friday morning as global equities advanced on support from a rally in chip and artificial intelligence shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.27 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.27 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.3 per cent higher.
Crude oil prices cooled on Friday on signs of a possible diplomatic negotiation between the US and Iran amid the recent exchange of strikes. The July future contract was trading flat at $76.30 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Both gold and silver futures were trading 0.3 per cent down.
IPO Today
Laser Power & Infra initial public offer (IPO) will enter the second day of subscription. The company is aiming to raise ₹742 crore from the primary market.
Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹42.32 crore and ₹25 crore.
Kusumgar IPO will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹650 crore from the primary market. The IPO consists only of an offer for sale (OFS).
8:21 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,130
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,130, up 130 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, Iran exchange more attacks in West Asia, threatening ceasefire deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States launched new airstrikes against Iran early Thursday, and Tehran responded by targeting US-allied Mideast countries in an exchange of fire that threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war in the Middle East. Read more.
8:05 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices steady as traders monitor US-Iran tension
Market News LIVE: Crude oil prices steadied on Friday morning, following a decline in the previous session as traders hoped that the recent strike exchange between the US and Iran might not worsen the geopolitical situation in West Asia.
The July future contract was trading 0.2 per cent higher at $76.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The July future contract was trading 0.2 per cent higher at $76.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
7:57 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian shares advance on chip-stocks rally
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets advanced on Friday morning as global equities advanced on support from a rally in chip and artificial intelligence shares. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.27 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher, respectively.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline post overnight rally on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE: US treasury yields were steady following a decline in the previous session as traders thought the recent strike exchange in West Asia might not escalate and disrupt energy supplies.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note was trading at 4.54 per cent, compared to Thursday’s close of 4.55 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline post overnight rally on Wall Street
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined in Asian trade hours as a sign of caution after Wall Street indices rallied overnight on renewed optimism over the chip stocks. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.14 per cent and 0.06 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.27 per cent and 0.81 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.3 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock markets stock market trading Nifty 50 TCS Q1 results IPOs SME IPOs Global Markets US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:51 AM IST