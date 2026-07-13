Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts from day's low, metal, auto, bank shares weigh
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.58 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 13, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex slumped as oil prices advanced on renewed tension between the US and Iran.
As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was down 0.73 per cent or 178 points at 24,029.75, and the Sensex fell 637 points or 0.82 per cent to 76,931.95. InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.58 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal declined the most. The Nifty Financial Services, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Bank also underperform. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Pharma outperformed.
IPO Today
Laser Power & Infra initial public offer (IPO) will enter the final day of subscription. The company is aiming to raise ₹742 crore from the primary market.
Devson Catalyst and Happy Steels IPOs will enter the final day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹42.32 crore and ₹25 crore.
9:56 AM
India Market News LIVE: India VIX jumps over 10%
India Market News LIVE: The Nifty India Volatility Index jumped 10.37 per cent to 13.52, indicating an increase in near-term uncertainty.
9:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Capital sets July 27 as record date for final dividend payment for FY26
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Capital’s board approved July 27 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for final dividend payment. The dividend for the financial year 2026 will be paid on or after August 24.
9:40 AM
Market News LIVE: Tata Capital to acquire 88.6% stake in Yogakshemam Loans
India Market News LIVE: Tata Capital will acquire 88.6 per cent stake in Yogakshemam Loans. As a part of the securities subscription and purchase Agreement (SSPA), the company will subscribe to the equity shares of Yogakshemam Loans for an aggregate consideration of approximately ₹93 crore.
9:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade lower
Stock Market LIVE: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.51 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.
9:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sectoral indices performance
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto dropped 0.90 per cent.
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers
Stock Market LIVE: From the 30-share pack, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the gainers. IndiGo, Tata Steel, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were trading lower.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades at 24,023
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded 183.80 points, or 0.76 per cent lower at 24,023.85.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 631 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 631 points, or 0.81 per cent to trade at 76,937.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,039 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled the pre-open session at 24,039, down 167.50 points, or 0.69 per cent.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 606 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 606 points, or 0.78 per cent to 76,963 in pre-open.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News stock market trading Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Q1 results initial public offerings IPOs IPOs SME IPOs US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST