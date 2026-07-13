Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts from day's low, metal, auto, bank shares weigh

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 13, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex slumped as oil prices advanced on renewed tension between the US and Iran.

As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was down 0.73 per cent or 178 points at 24,029.75, and the Sensex fell 637 points or 0.82 per cent to 76,931.95. InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.58 per cent and 0.56 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal declined the most. The Nifty Financial Services, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty Bank also underperform. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Pharma outperformed.