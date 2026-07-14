Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 180 pts; Asia markets extend losses; Brent crude tops $84
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open sharply lower. Most Asian markets extended losses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 14, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a negative note as the US-Iran tension escalated. The futures were quoted at 24,065, down 179 points.
Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices rose amid rising tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.69 per cent and 1.78 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.55 per cent down.
Crude oil prices advanced as US President Donald Trump said that Washington will reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $84.11, up 0.97 per cent.
Gold futures were up 0.42 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.3 per cent down.
IPO Today
SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The companies are seeking to raise ₹9,812.91 crore and ₹126.25 crore from the primary market.
Millworks Technologies IPO is also opening for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹160.34 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 33 paise weaker at 95.95 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 95.62.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Funds Management raises ₹2,663 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment on Monday, a day before the launch of its initial public offering (IPO). Read more.
8:40 AM
India Market News LIVE: HCL Tech, Asian Paints, PC Jewellers, Biocon shares in focus
India Market News LIVE: HCLTech, Asian Paints, PC Jewellers, Biocon shares in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE: The Gift Nifty is indicating a gap-down opening for the domestic markets. Yesterday, following a gap-down opening, the benchmark Nifty index rebounded from the price and gap support of the 24,000 spot level to settle on a flat note. Technically, the Nifty index is consolidating in a 'Broadening' formation, with immediate support around the 23,800 spot level and resistance near 24,600. A breakout on either side of the 23,800–24,600 spot zone is essential for a sustainable move in that direction. Within this range, a move and sustenance above 24,300 could lead it toward 24,600, while a fall below 23,960 could drag it back to the 23,800 spot level.
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, Research at Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, Research at Globe Capital Market
8:24 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,060
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,065, down 179 points.
8:16 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asia markets decline
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices rose amid rising tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.69 per cent and 1.78 per cent down, respectively.
8:02 AM
Market News LIVE: Hormuz blockade only for Iran and anybody doing business with them: Trump
Market News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced that American forces will reimpose a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz targeting Iran, while allowing vessels from other nations to continue transiting through the strategic waterway. Read more.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline as US-Iran tension escalates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined as the President Donald Trump said that the Washington reinstated blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and proposed fee. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.55 per cent down.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Q1 results Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Nifty50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 8:03 AM IST