Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 180 pts; Asia markets extend losses; Brent crude tops $84

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 14, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a negative note as the US-Iran tension escalated. The futures were quoted at 24,065, down 179 points.

Most Asian markets were trading lower as oil prices rose amid rising tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.69 per cent and 1.78 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.26 per cent and 0.79 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.55 per cent down.

Crude oil prices advanced as US President Donald Trump said that Washington will reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz . The July future contract was quoted at $84.11, up 0.97 per cent.