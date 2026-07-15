Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia markets turns positive; Brent crude trades at $85

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday, July 15, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty futures indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a positive note as the US dropped 20 per cent transit fee on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were quoted at 24,028.50, up 14 points.

Most Asian markets were trading higher as oil prices remained flat amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.31 per cent and 5.57 per cent up, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.02 per cent and 0.38 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.90 per cent up.

Gold futures were down 0.57 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.43 per cent down.

IPO today

Millworks Technologies IPO will also enter its second day for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹160.34 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.

Kusumgar shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today; the IPO was subscribed 128.85 times in total.