Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia markets turns positive; Brent crude trades at $85
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a slightly higher open. Most Asian markets advanced in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday, July 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty futures indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a positive note as the US dropped 20 per cent transit fee on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were quoted at 24,028.50, up 14 points.
Most Asian markets were trading higher as oil prices remained flat amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.31 per cent and 5.57 per cent up, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.02 per cent and 0.38 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.90 per cent up.
Crude oil prices remained flat as US President Donald Trump said that Washington will not charge the previously announced 20 per cent transit fee on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.50, up 0.77 per cent.
Gold futures were down 0.57 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.43 per cent down.
IPO today
SBI Funds Management, and Alpine Texworld initial public offers (IPOs) will enter their second day for subscription on Wednesday. The companies are seeking to raise ₹9,812.91 crore, and ₹126.25 crore from the primary markets.
Millworks Technologies IPO will also enter its second day for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹160.34 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.
Kusumgar shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today; the IPO was subscribed 128.85 times in total.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery & IT stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks such as Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery & IT stocks are likely to remain in focus. Click to Read More
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise as US-Iran strikes fuel fears over energy supplies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil gained after US President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports as Iran launched retaliatory strikes on American infrastructure in the region. Read More
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO updates today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld initial public offers (IPOs) will enter their second day for subscription on Wednesday. The companies are seeking to raise ₹9,812.91 crore and ₹126.25 crore from the primary market.
Millworks Technologies IPO will also enter its second day for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹160.34 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.
Kusumgar shares are set to get listed in the Indian stock market today; the IPO was subscribed 128.85 times in total.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver trade lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures were down 0.63 per cent, and silver futures were trading 0.24 per cent down.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent Crude at $85
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices inched marginally higher despite US President Donald Trump's comment that Washington will not charge the previously announced 20% transit fee on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.93, up 1.20 per cent.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Markets ended higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the US markets, overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.02 per cent and 0.38 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.90 per cent up.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets flipped to trade higher as oil prices remained flat amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.9 per cent and 6.74 per cent up, respectively.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 15, 2026: Gift Nifty indicates higher opening
The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a positive note as the US dropped 20 per cent transit fee on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The futures were quoted at 24,045.5, up 31 points.
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to the Business Standard live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : US Iran tensions stock market trading Markets Markets News MARKETS LIVE Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Q1 results initial public offerings IPOs IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 8:14 AM IST