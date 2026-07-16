Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 24,100; Asia markets decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asia markets slumped due to a fresh selloff in technology shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 16, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced amid negative global cues.
Most Asian markets traded lower on Thursday morning, tracking overnight decline in global chip stocks and heightened geopolitical tension in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.24 per cent and 7.3 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.62 per cent higher.
Crude oil prices advanced marginally as the US launched fresh strikes following Iran’s attack on tankers at the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.5, up 0.6 per cent.
Precious metals traded lower on Thursday, extending the recent weakness. Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,045 per ounce, after posting a modest 0.2 per cent gain in the previous session. Spot silver also declined, slipping 0.6 per cent to $57.4 per ounce, following a 1.5 per cent drop on Tuesday.
IPO Today
Sotefin Bharat initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹89.76 crore.
SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld initial public IPOs will open for the third day of subscription on Thursday. The companies are seeking to raise ₹9,812.91 crore and ₹126.25 crore from the primary market.
Millworks Technologies IPO will also enter its final day of subscription today. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹160.34 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue.
Listing Today
Laser Power & Infra will list on exchanges on Thursday. The ₹742-crore IPO was subscribed 41.05 times on the last day of subscription.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 24,142 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 63.60 points or 0.26 per cent to end the pre-open session at 24,142.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 202 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex jumped 202.99 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 77,388 in the pre-open.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 96.25 against the US dollar, flat against Wednesday's close.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rain check for RBI: Food inflation, El Niño risks make rate cuts unlikely
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monetary policy targets headline inflation, and this remains a challenge. While the weight of food products has declined in the new CPI basket, it is still at a significant 35 per cent. Read more.
8:42 AM
India Market News LIVE: Iran rules out US talks, says focus remains on defence amid conflict
India Market News LIVE: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday stated that the Islamic Republic has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States amid escalation of military confrontation between the two sides in West Asia, according to Iranian state media Press TV. Read more.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial, Wipro, Paytm, HDFC Life shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial, Wipro, Paytm, HDFC Life Insurance shares in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:22 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,112
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,112, up 44 points.
8:21 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rise for 4th day as US strikes on Iran raise fears of escalation
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday after a new wave of US strikes on Iranian military installations fuelled fears of renewed full-scale conflict and supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
8:00 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Kospi slumps 7% on tech selloff; SK Hynix shares drop 11%
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets traded lower on Thursday morning, tracking overnight decline in global chip stocks and heightened geopolitical tension in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.24 per cent and 7.3 per cent down, respectively.
SK Hynix share price slumped 11 per cent and recorded its steepest single-day decline as traders rushed to unwind their bets on technology shares.
SK Hynix share price slumped 11 per cent and recorded its steepest single-day decline as traders rushed to unwind their bets on technology shares.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Gift Nifty Nifty50 Q1 results SME IPOs SME IPO IPOs US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:09 AM IST