Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 24,100; Asia markets decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 16, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced amid negative global cues.

Most Asian markets traded lower on Thursday morning, tracking overnight decline in global chip stocks and heightened geopolitical tension in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.24 per cent and 7.3 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.62 per cent higher.

Crude oil prices advanced marginally as the US launched fresh strikes following Iran’s attack on tankers at the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.5, up 0.6 per cent.

Precious metals traded lower on Thursday, extending the recent weakness. Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,045 per ounce, after posting a modest 0.2 per cent gain in the previous session. Spot silver also declined, slipping 0.6 per cent to $57.4 per ounce, following a 1.5 per cent drop on Tuesday.

IPO Today

SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld initial public IPOs will open for the third day of subscription on Thursday. The companies are seeking to raise ₹9,812.91 crore and ₹126.25 crore from the primary market.