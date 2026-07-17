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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start; Asian markets decline; Brent crude holds at $85

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start; Asian markets decline; Brent crude holds at $85

Stock Markets LIVE | Friday, July 17: Brent crude remained elevated at around $85.34 per barrel. In the global market Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended 0.20 per cent and 0.51 per cent lower.

GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets turn negative; Brent crude trades at $85

Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex extended gains as bank, financial, and IT stocks advanced.

SI Reporter

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 will open nearly flat on the heels of escalating tensions between US and Iran in the West Asia region. The futures were quoted at 24,094 during early trade. 

 

In the Asian market Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading over 4 per cent lower amid rising as oil prices due to US-Iran tension. South Korea’s Kospi was shut for trading on Friday due to constitutional day holiday. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.20 per cent and 0.51 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.47 per cent lower.

 

Crude oil prices advanced marginally on Friday after The US launched a sixth consecutive night of airstrikes, targeting key logistics infrastructure and strategic port facilities, including Bandar Abbas, while an expanding US naval blockade is disrupting regional shipping traffic. In response, Iran has fired missiles at US military bases in neighboring countries and threatened to fully close the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.34, up 1.1 per cent.

 

Precious metals traded marginally higher on Friday. Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $3,989 per ounce. Spot silver also gained, up 0.3 per cent to $55.6 per ounce.

 

IPO Today

 

Caliber Mining's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription today, making it the third mainboard offer to open this week. The coal mining and logistics services provider Caliber Mining is looking to raise ₹450 crore via the initial share sale. Ahead of the offer launch, here are 10 key things investors should know about the IPO. 

 

SBI Funds Management's IPO closed on July 16 and allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2026.

8:24 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,088

GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,088, down 7.5 points.
 
8:15 AM

Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei down over 4%

Asia Markets LIVE: In the Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi was closed due to constitutional day. Meanwhile, Japan Nikkei 225 was trading 4.15 per cent as oil prices rose amid rising tensions in West Asia.
8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise on growing US-Iran hostilities

Stock Market LIVE Updates:Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf. Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25 per cent, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3 per cent, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session. Read more
8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline as US-Iran tension escalates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined as the US launched a sixth straight night of airstrikes targeting major logistics and port hubs like Bandar Abbas. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.54 per cent and 0.60 per cent down, respectively. 
 

7:37 AM

Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
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Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading global stock market Nifty 50 Sensex and Nifty Markets MARKET LIVE

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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