Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start; Asian markets decline; Brent crude holds at $85

The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 will open nearly flat on the heels of escalating tensions between US and Iran in the West Asia region. The futures were quoted at 24,094 during early trade.

In the Asian market Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading over 4 per cent lower amid rising as oil prices due to US-Iran tension. South Korea’s Kospi was shut for trading on Friday due to constitutional day holiday. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.20 per cent and 0.51 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.47 per cent lower.

Crude oil prices advanced marginally on Friday after The US launched a sixth consecutive night of airstrikes, targeting key logistics infrastructure and strategic port facilities, including Bandar Abbas, while an expanding US naval blockade is disrupting regional shipping traffic. In response, Iran has fired missiles at US military bases in neighboring countries and threatened to fully close the Strait of Hormuz. The July future contract was quoted at $85.34, up 1.1 per cent.

Precious metals traded marginally higher on Friday. Spot gold gained 0.3 per cent to $3,989 per ounce. Spot silver also gained, up 0.3 per cent to $55.6 per ounce.

IPO Today

Caliber Mining's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription today, making it the third mainboard offer to open this week. The coal mining and logistics services provider Caliber Mining is looking to raise ₹450 crore via the initial share sale. Ahead of the offer launch, here are 10 key things investors should know about the IPO.

SBI Funds Management's IPO closed on July 16 and allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2026.