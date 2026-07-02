Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi slumps 7%; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 2, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark index, Nifty50 , as oil prices declined after the US and Iran concluded talks in Doha. The futures were quoted at 24,195, up 102 points.

Most Asian stocks declined as investors rushed to unwind their bets on chip stocks amid concerns about huge spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi led losses with a nearly 7 per cent intraday decline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 0.9 per cent and 1.75 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.66 per cent down.

Oil prices declined as US President Donald Trump said that denuclearisation of Iran is going well, as are talks with Tehran. His statement came after the recently concluded talks in Doha. The July future contract was quoted at $70.73 per barrel, down 1.17 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.