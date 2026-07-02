Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi slumps 7%; US-Iran talks in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open. Asian markets declined as investors unwound bets in chip stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 2, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark index, Nifty50, as oil prices declined after the US and Iran concluded talks in Doha. The futures were quoted at 24,195, up 102 points.
Most Asian stocks declined as investors rushed to unwind their bets on chip stocks amid concerns about huge spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi led losses with a nearly 7 per cent intraday decline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 0.9 per cent and 1.75 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.66 per cent down.
Oil prices declined as US President Donald Trump said that denuclearisation of Iran is going well, as are talks with Tehran. His statement came after the recently concluded talks in Doha. The July future contract was quoted at $70.73 per barrel, down 1.17 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures fell 0.51 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively, as the dollar index rose after the US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh indicated that inflation remains too high.
IPO Today
Knack Packaging's initial public offer will enter the second day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹439.5 crore from the primary market.
Five SME IPO will enter the final day of subscription on Thursday. These are Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Polyplast, and Teja Engineering Industries.
8:04 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices fall over 1% as US-Iran talks ease supply disruption fears
Market News LIVE: Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday after Qatar said Iran and the US had made "positive progress" in indirect talks that concluded on Wednesday, focused on the Strait of Hormuz, which handled one-fifth of global oil supply before the war. Read more.
7:58 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Markets decline as chip stocks weigh; South Korea's Kospi slumps 7%
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian stocks declined as investors rushed to unwind their bets on chip stocks amid concerns about huge spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. South Korea’s Kospi led losses with a nearly 7 per cent intraday decline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 0.9 per cent and 1.75 per cent down, respectively.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose in the Asia session, following overnight sell-off in chip stocks on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.16 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.03 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.66 per cent down.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs stock market trading stock markets
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 7:49 AM IST