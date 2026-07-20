Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; Kospi falls 3%; Brent tops $90 on US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 20, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices rose after US-Iran tensions escalated. The futures were quoted at 24,295, down 28 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday morning as traders assessed the geopolitical tension in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.8 per cent, while Hang Seng rose 1.7 per cent.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent lower.

Brent crude topped the $90-per-barrel level on the Intercontinental Exchange as the US entered the ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets, while reporting a casualty due to the operations.

Further, the US investigators recovered unidentified remains near the site of an Iranian attack in Jordan, which left two US personnel dead earlier.

The July future contract was quoted at $90.29 per barrel, up 2.5 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 2.3 per cent and 5 per cent down, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Action Construction Equipment, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Bajaj Healthcare, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, D.P. Abhushan, Indo Thai Securities, Indian Overseas Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis India, SG Mart, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SML Mahindra, Sobha, Swaraj Engines, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tourism Finance Corporation of India, UltraTech Cement, Karur Vysya Bank, Vimta Labs, Venus Remedies, Dynamic Cables, Aurum Proptech, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure.

IPO Today

Caliber Mining IPO will open for the second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹450 crore.