Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent crude near $88

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 21, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as the US-Iran tensions continued to roil risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,148, down 110 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning as traders assessed the latest developments in geopolitical tension in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Tehran has to pay for the lives of three US servicemen. His remarks sparked fears that the conflict will likely escalate further. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.59 per cent and 0.19 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.05 per cent.

Brent crude prices pared gains despite fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran as news of mediation efforts raised hopes for a ceasefire and a potential peace deal. The July future contract was quoted at $88.44 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.87 per cent.