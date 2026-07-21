Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent crude near $88
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders assessed US-Iran tension
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 21, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as the US-Iran tensions continued to roil risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 24,148, down 110 points.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning as traders assessed the latest developments in geopolitical tension in West Asia.
US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Tehran has to pay for the lives of three US servicemen. His remarks sparked fears that the conflict will likely escalate further. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.59 per cent and 0.19 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.05 per cent.
Brent crude prices pared gains despite fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran as news of mediation efforts raised hopes for a ceasefire and a potential peace deal. The July future contract was quoted at $88.44 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.87 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.33 per cent and 0.15 per cent higher, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Anthem Biosciences, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Coking Coal, Canara Robeco AMC, CRISIL, Cyient DLM, Granules India, Hatsun Agro Product, Huhtamaki India, Indian Hotels, IndiaMART, JSW Infrastructure, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, MedPlus Health Services, MPS, NIIT, Sagility, Sunteck Realty, Trident, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Welspun Specialty Solutions
IPO Today
Metalic Technoforge initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets.
Gulf Lloyds IPO will open for subscription for the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹18.19 crore.
Caliber Mining IPO will open for the final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹450 crore.
Sotefin Bharat IPO will open for subscription for the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹89.76 crore.
Listing Day
Millworks Technologies will be listed on the exchanges on Tuesday. The ₹160.34 crore book-build issue was subscribed 219.54 times on the final day of subscripton
8:08 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Tuesday morning as traders assessed the latest developments in geopolitical tension in West Asia.
South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.
South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise as technology shares rebound
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures advanced in Asian trade hours as investors resumed buying in technology stocks, keeping aside their worries about overspending in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by big companies. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.13 per cent and 0.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.59 per cent and 0.19 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.05 per cent.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Q1 results Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Global stock markets Rallis India US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:00 AM IST