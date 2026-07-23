Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asia markets advance; Brent crude tops $96

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 23, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices extended gains, tracking escalating tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,884.50, down 104 points.

Asian markets advanced in early deals on Thursday as traders believed regional chip stocks would benefit from global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 3.49 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.01 per cent and 0.14 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.57 per cent down.

Oil prices extended gains as tension escalated after reports said a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia, causing a fire onboard.

The attack came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iranian infrastructure.

The July future contract was quoted at $95.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 1.76 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.8 per cent and 0.66 per cent lower, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alna Trading & Exports, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Coromandel International, Cyient, Fractal Analytics, Go Digit General Insurance, Hindustan Composites, Indian Energy Exchange, International Gemological Institute, IIFL Capital Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meesho, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Indosolar.

IPO Today

Three mainboard initial public offers will open for subscription on Thursday. These are Xtranet Technologies, Indo-MIM, and Lohia Corp.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT and Shree Balaji Mala IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹5,000 crore and ₹18.90 crore, respectively.

Metalic Technoforge initial IPO will enter final day of subscription on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets.