Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asia markets advance; Brent crude tops $96
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets advanced, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices extended gains, tracking escalating tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,884.50, down 104 points.
Asian markets advanced in early deals on Thursday as traders believed regional chip stocks would benefit from global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 3.49 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.01 per cent and 0.14 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.57 per cent down.
Oil prices extended gains as tension escalated after reports said a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia, causing a fire onboard.
The attack came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iranian infrastructure.
The July future contract was quoted at $95.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 1.76 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.8 per cent and 0.66 per cent lower, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alna Trading & Exports, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Coromandel International, Cyient, Fractal Analytics, Go Digit General Insurance, Hindustan Composites, Indian Energy Exchange, International Gemological Institute, IIFL Capital Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meesho, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Indosolar.
IPO Today
Three mainboard initial public offers will open for subscription on Thursday. These are Xtranet Technologies, Indo-MIM, and Lohia Corp.
Cube Highways Trust InvIT and Shree Balaji Mala IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹5,000 crore and ₹18.90 crore, respectively.
Metalic Technoforge initial IPO will enter final day of subscription on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets.
8:07 AM
Market News LIVE: US continues strikes on Iran as both sides threaten civilian infrastructure
Market News LIVE: The US military announced Wednesday that it was conducting a 12th night of strikes against Iran as both sides increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure. Read more.
7:56 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asia markets advance as chip stocks rally
Asia Markets LIVE: Asian markets advanced in early deals on Thursday as traders believed regional chip stocks would benefit from global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.99 per cent and 3.49 per cent higher, respectively.
7:46 AM
Global Market LIVE: US stock futures mixed; US-Iran tension in focus
Global Markets LIVE: US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as investors weighed the inflated spending in artificial intelligence infrastructure and US-Iran tension.
The Dow Jones futures were up 0.03 per cent, and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.09 per cent down.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Stock Market Today Markets News Asia Markets Markets US markets Q1 results Global Markets Brent crude OMCs HPCL US-Iran tensions Nifty 50
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:47 AM IST