Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 200 points; Asia markets fall; Brent crude tops $100

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 23, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices rose to the highest level in nearly two months, tracking escalating tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,658, down 216 points.

Asian markets declined in early trading on Thursday as Wall Street indices tumbled, weighed down by big names, while oil prices rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent lower, respectively.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.15 per cent as Alphabet and Tesla shares weighed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.97 per cent and 1.21 per cent down, respectively.

Oil prices topped the $100-per-barrel mark for the first time since May, as tension escalated after reports said two Saudi oil tankers were stuck in the Red Sea.

The July future contract was quoted at $100.03 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.66 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.03 per cent and 0.09 per cent higher, respectively.

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ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Apar Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Atul, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Container Corporation of India, CreditAccess Grameen, DCB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Dr. Lal PathLabs, Ganesh Housing, Greenply Industries, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel, KFin Technologies, LMW, Laurus Labs, Lodha Developers, MosChip Technologies, NTPC, Neogen Chemicals, OneSource Specialty Pharma, REC, Rajratan, Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, RattanIndia Power, SAIL (Steel Authority of India), SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sakar Healthcare, Sapphire Foods India, Shakti Pumps (India), Share India Securities, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, The New India Assurance Company, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp, Wendt (India), WPIL, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, REC, Share India Securities, Neogen Chemicals, NTPC, Shriram Finance, MosChip Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tata Consumer Products

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