Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 200 points; Asia markets fall; Brent crude tops $100
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets declined, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices rose to the highest level in nearly two months, tracking escalating tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,658, down 216 points.
Asian markets declined in early trading on Thursday as Wall Street indices tumbled, weighed down by big names, while oil prices rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent lower, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.15 per cent as Alphabet and Tesla shares weighed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.97 per cent and 1.21 per cent down, respectively.
Oil prices topped the $100-per-barrel mark for the first time since May, as tension escalated after reports said two Saudi oil tankers were stuck in the Red Sea.
The July future contract was quoted at $100.03 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.66 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.03 per cent and 0.09 per cent higher, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Apar Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Atul, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Container Corporation of India, CreditAccess Grameen, DCB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Dr. Lal PathLabs, Ganesh Housing, Greenply Industries, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel, KFin Technologies, LMW, Laurus Labs, Lodha Developers, MosChip Technologies, NTPC, Neogen Chemicals, OneSource Specialty Pharma, REC, Rajratan, Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, RattanIndia Power, SAIL (Steel Authority of India), SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sakar Healthcare, Sapphire Foods India, Shakti Pumps (India), Share India Securities, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, The New India Assurance Company, V-Mart Retail, Welspun Corp, Wendt (India), WPIL, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, REC, Share India Securities, Neogen Chemicals, NTPC, Shriram Finance, MosChip Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tata Consumer Products
IPO Today
Three mainboard initial public offers will enter the second day of subscription. These are Xtranet Technologies, Indo-MIM, and Lohia Corp.
Cube Highways Trust InvIT and Shree Balaji Mala IPOs will enter the final day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹5,000 crore and ₹18.90 crore, respectively.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, IndiGo, Shriram Fin, BoB, Swiggy, OMCs shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bank of Baroda, Swiggy, and oil-marketing companies shares are in focus in Friday's session. Here's why.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,658
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,658, down 216 points.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US imposes tariffs of 10-12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners
Stock Market LIVE: The US will collect duties of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on imports from most major trading partners, its biggest move yet to reconstruct President Donald Trump’s tariff wall that was pierced by the Supreme Court. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US launches new strikes on Iran as clashes escalate over shipping routes
Stock Market LIVE: The US military announced Thursday that it is conducting the 13th night of strikes against Iran as clashes escalate over shipping routes. Earlier Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, potentially widening the Iran war as international oil topped $100 a barrel. Read more.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent hovers near $100 as Houthi tanker attacks in Red Sea fuel oil rally
Stock Market LIVE: Oil headed for weekly gains on Friday, as Houthi attacks on tankers in the Red Sea sparked worries about the closure of a second shipping chokepoint, while Kazakhstan temporarily cut output after its main export route was forced to shut. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets declined in early trading on Thursday as Wall Street indices tumbled, weighed down by big names, while oil prices rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.8 per cent and 2.9 per cent lower, respectively.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures were trading higher following a dismal session on Wall Street as heavyweight Alphabet and Tesla weighed. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 per cent and 0.09 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.02 per cent.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.15 per cent as Alphabet and Tesla shares weighed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.97 per cent and 1.21 per cent down, respectively.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock markets US stock markets stock market trading Nifty 50 Q1 results cyient
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:51 AM IST