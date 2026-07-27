Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; most Asia markets advance; Brent crude drops 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 27, 2026: The Asian markets advance, tracking a decline in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.35 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively. The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 as oil prices fell sharply after the US and Iran paused their military strikes. The futures were quoted at 23,931, up 124 points.Asian markets advance, tracking a decline in oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.35 per cent and 0.58 per cent higher, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.46 per cent and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.64 per cent down.

Oil prices declined 7.44 per cent to the day’s low of $89.58 per barrel as the US and Iran paused their military strikes after two straight weeks of hostilities, raising hopes for diplomatic consultation to advance.

The July future contract was quoted at $92.44 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 4.28 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.88 per cent and 1.88 per cent higher, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

Aeroflex Industries, Aurionpro Solutions, Balaji Amines, Bharat Electronics, Canara Bank, CCL Products (India), Capri Global Capital, Coal India, Coforge, Epigral, Gallantt Ispat, Godfrey Phillips India, Gravita India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Home First Finance Company India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indus Towers, JK Paper, Mold-Tek Packaging, NESCO, Northern Arc Capital, P N Gadgil Jewellers, R R Kabel, Sagar Cements, Supreme Petrochem, Sumitomo Chemical India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power Company, Tejas Networks, Tilaknagar Industries, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Usha Martin

IPO Today

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO enters the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹82.43 crore from the primary market.