Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Kospi tumbles 8%; Brent crude below $88

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 28, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,005, down 23 points.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red as investors unwind their bets on technology stocks ahead of earnings from Amazon, Meta Inc, and Apple Inc. South Korea’s Kospi was down 8.04 per cent as SK Hynix shares plunged 10 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were down 3.84 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18 per cent down. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.02 per cent higher, respectively.

Oil prices continued to decline on optimism over a probable diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran. President Donald Trump said that talks with Tehran were going well, but Washington would launch strikes if negotiations stalled. Iran also gave similar remarks.

The July futures were quoted at $87.52 per barrel on the International Continental Exchange, down 0.95 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.67 per cent and 1.79 per cent down, respectively.

Q1 Results Today

AGI Greenpac, Ambuja Cements, Birlasoft, Cemindia Projects, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, Deep Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Indoco Remedies, Larsen & Toubro, Navneet Education, Netweb Technologies India, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, The Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Radico, Khaitan, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Sanofi Consumer, Healthcare India, S H Kelkar and Company, Sirca Paints India, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Tata Capital, TTK Prestige, Varun Beverages, VST Industries

IPO Today

Poojaa Precision Engg initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The issue consists entirely of a fresh offer of ₹159.83 crore.