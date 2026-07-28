Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Kospi tumbles 8%; Brent crude below $88
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets were trading lower, tracking a decline in technology shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,005, down 23 points.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red as investors unwind their bets on technology stocks ahead of earnings from Amazon, Meta Inc, and Apple Inc. South Korea’s Kospi was down 8.04 per cent as SK Hynix shares plunged 10 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were down 3.84 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18 per cent down. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.02 per cent higher, respectively.
Oil prices continued to decline on optimism over a probable diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran. President Donald Trump said that talks with Tehran were going well, but Washington would launch strikes if negotiations stalled. Iran also gave similar remarks.
The July futures were quoted at $87.52 per barrel on the International Continental Exchange, down 0.95 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.67 per cent and 1.79 per cent down, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
AGI Greenpac, Ambuja Cements, Birlasoft, Cemindia Projects, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, City Union Bank, DCM Shriram, Deep Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Indoco Remedies, Larsen & Toubro, Navneet Education, Netweb Technologies India, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, The Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Radico, Khaitan, Rossell Techsys, RPG Life Sciences, Sanofi Consumer, Healthcare India, S H Kelkar and Company, Sirca Paints India, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Tata Capital, TTK Prestige, Varun Beverages, VST Industries
IPO Today
Poojaa Precision Engg initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday. The issue consists entirely of a fresh offer of ₹159.83 crore.
Two SME IPOs enter the second day of subscription. Propshop Events & Exhibitions and Advance Technoforge are both book-build IPOs worth ₹28.57 crore and ₹24.03 crore, respectively.
Silverstorm Parks & Resorts IPO is entering the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹82.43 crore from the primary market.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US, Tehran having 'good talks' as drones hit Iran's neighbours, says Trump
Stock Market LIVE: President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and there was a chance of a deal over their conflict, but he warned that US strikes would resume if the negotiations failed to deliver. Read more.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Houthis seek to mirror Iran's Hormuz strategy in Red Sea, says Yemeni FM
Stock Market LIVE: Yemen's Houthi Movement aims to replicate Iran's Hormuz Strait strategy in the Red Sea by disrupting shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb and has been emboldened by an insufficient international response, Yemen's top diplomat said on Monday. Read more.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red as investors unwind their bets on technology stocks ahead of earnings from Amazon, Meta Inc, and Apple Inc. South Korea’s Kospi was down 8.04 per cent as SK Hynix shares plunged 10 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 were down 3.84 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures were trading lower on Tuesday morning as chip shares declined ahead of earnings of deveral megacap companies. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.12 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18 per cent down. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.02 per cent higher, respectively.
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets stock markets Q1 results US-Iran tensions Nifty 50 BEL
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:39 AM IST