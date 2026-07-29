Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; Asia mkts mixed; Brent up 4% on Iran's surprise attack

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 29, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled that the benchmark index, the Nifty50 , may outperform most of its Asian peers at the open amid mixed global cues and a fresh escalation in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 24,231, up 132 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday morning as investors weighed the recent spike in energy prices following fresh escalation in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.49 per cent and 2.08 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.45 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose 1.03 per cent and 0.21 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.22 per cent down.

Oil prices rose over 4 per cent after the US Central Command said that they have intercepted a surprise ballistic missile attack on a US force base in West Asia. This cast a shadow on ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

The July future contracts were quoted at $87.72 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 4.32 per cent.

Gold futures fell 0.33 per cent, and silver futures were trading 0.13 per cent higher as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today.

Around 70 per cent of Fed fund futures traders expect the US central bank to hold the rate steady at the current target range of 3.75–3.50 per cent, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Q1 Results Today

ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adf Foods, Aequs, Apcotex Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Housing Finance, Black Buck, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Colgate Palmolive (India), Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, eMudhra, Eris Lifesciences

Force Motors, Gokul Agro Resources, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HeidelbergCement India, Hexaware Technologies, Honeywell Automation India, Indostar Capital Finance, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Laxmi Organic Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, MAS Financial Services, Moil, Meghmani Organics, MTAR Technologies, PCBL Chemical, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Piramal Pharma, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Redington, Sharda Cropchem, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, TBO TEK, TeamLease Services, Thangamayil Jewellery, Timex Group India, Triveni, Engineering & Industries, V-Guard Industries, Vinati Organics, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, Waaree Energies, Zensar Technologies

IPO Today

Manipal Health Enterprises initial public offer (IPO) is opening for subscription on Wednesday. The company aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore from the primary market.

Similarly, H.R. Hygiene Products IPO is also opening for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹53.94 crore from the primary market.

Poojaa Precision Engg IPO enters the third day of subscription. The issue consists entirely of a fresh offer of ₹159.83 crore.

Two SME IPOs enter the final day of subscription. Propshop Events & Exhibitions and Advance Technoforge are both book-build IPOs worth ₹28.57 crore and ₹24.03 crore, respectively.