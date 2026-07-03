Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets rebound from tech sell-off

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points higher amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,448, up 182 points.

Most Asian markets erased early losses. Earlier, they declined as investors continued to unwind their bets on chip stocks. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.4 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.8 per cent down. The S&P 500 was flat.

Oil prices held steady the tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased, brightening the supply outlook. The July future contract was quoted at $71.99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.26 per cent.