Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets rebound from tech sell-off
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, July 3: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open as oil prices held steady below $72 per barrel. Asian markets rebounded from early losses
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points higher amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,448, up 182 points.
Most Asian markets erased early losses. Earlier, they declined as investors continued to unwind their bets on chip stocks. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.4 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.8 per cent down. The S&P 500 was flat.
Oil prices held steady the tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased, brightening the supply outlook. The July future contract was quoted at $71.99 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.26 per cent.
Gold and silver futures rose 1.56 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively. The metals rose as the latest weaker-than-expected US jobs report allayed concerns about a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
IPO Today
IC Electricals initial public offer is opening for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹47.91 crore.
Knack Packaging's IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹439.5 crore from the primary market.
8:57 AM
Stock Market News LIVE: India's space startups gather pace as private sector ambitions take flight
Stock Market News LIVE: India’s attempt to fire up its fledgling private space program is showing early signs of success.
Three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed non-government firms to own spaceports, launch rockets and sell remote-sensing data, the country has its first space unicorn preparing for a lift-off, and boasts startups making advanced Earth-imaging and all-weather satellites. Read more.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump's huge financial windfall has few precedents among world leaders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian prime minister and billionaire mogul who died in 2023, is often considered to have set the mold for President Trump with his mastery of the news media, gilded taste and, above all, legislative maneuvers that drew accusations of conflicts of interest. Read more.
8:37 AM
Market News LIVE: Dividend stocks: Mphasis, Titan, Nestle, 41 others go ex-date next week
Market News LIVE: Shares of Mphasis, Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, United Spirits, JK Cement, Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Cera Sanitaryware, Sundaram Finance, and and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from July 6, 2026, to July 10, 2026, following their dividend announcements. Read more.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors PV, BPCL, Coal India shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Coal India shares were in focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:16 AM
Market News LIVE: Venezuelans cling to hope as US rebuffs criticisms of govt quake response
Market News LIVE: Black smoke from fires in flattened buildings and the smell of decomposing bodies spread across ruins Thursday, eight days after Venezuela's devastating earthquakes, while rescue teams pulled on a thread of hope that they might still find survivors trapped beneath the rubble. Read more.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran warns oil tankers on Hormuz routes, threatens 'forceful response'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's joint military command warned Thursday that all oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz must use its approved routes or face a "forceful response", ratcheting up tensions again over a waterway crucial for international energy supplies. Read more.
7:55 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Markets rebound from sell-off in chip stocks
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets erased early losses. Earlier, they declined as investors continued to unwind their bets on chip stocks. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.4 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced on Friday morning as the weaker-than-expected US job report allayed the fear of a rate hike. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.8 per cent down. The S&P 500 was flat.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Markets News stock market trading stock markets US stock markets Nifty50 Global stock markets
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:46 AM IST