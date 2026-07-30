Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; traders assess FOMC outcome
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, July 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50's performance, was trading lower in early deals as investors assessed the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting. The futures were quoted at 24,269, down 44 points.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested earnings reports from big technology firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading down 2.3 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.31 per cent.
Overnight, the blue-chip index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 2.19 per cent, recording the worst decline since April, 2025. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.5 per cent and 1.74 per cent down, respectively.
Oil prices were trading lower in the Asia session despite rising concern about an escalation in geopolitical tension between the US and Iran. The July futures were quoted at $89.70 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were up 1.2 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively. The precious metal gained as the dollar index declined after the US FOMC kept rates steady at the current target range of 3.5–3.75 per cent.
Meanwhile, Chair Kevin Warsh said that his focus will remain on bringing inflation down to the target range, which the US central bank has failed to do for the last five years.
Q1 Results Today
Aarti Industries, Archean Chemical Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences, Apollo Pipes, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Honda India Power Products, Hyundai Motor India, ICRA, Indegene, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), JBM Auto, LIC Housing Finance, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, National Securities Depository, Nucleus Software Exports, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pricol, PSP Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Swiggy, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India,Thermax, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta, Westlife Foodworld
IPO Today
MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Thursday. The issues are worth ₹290.00 crore and ₹1,800.00 crore, respectively.
Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies IPOs are also going to open for subscription on Thursday.
Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The company aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore from the primary market.
Similarly, H.R. Hygiene Products IPO enters the second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹53.94 crore from the primary market.
Listing Day
On Thursday, three companies are set to debut on exchanges. These are Xtranet Technologies, Indo-MIM, and Lohia Corp.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Dabur, PNB, RCF shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Dabur India, Punjab National Bank, and RCF shares in focus in Thursday's session. Here' why.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,236
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,236, down 73 points.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: India's recent $32-billion inflows yet to boost forex reserve
Stock Market LIVE: India garnered $32 billion inflows under recent measures, said Reserve Bank of India Gorvernor Sanjay Malhotra. However, the inflows are yet to replenish the country's forex reserve. Here's why.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls despite US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined in Asian trade hours as oil tankers traffic remained stable despite growing hostilities in West Asia. The July futures were quoted at $89.20, down 1.7 per cent. Read more.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested earnings reports from big technology firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading down 2.3 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.31 per cent.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance after dismal Wall Street session
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures rose in Asia session following a grim session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.29 per cent and 0.49 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the blue-chip index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 2.19 per cent, recording the worst decline since April, 2025. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.5 per cent and 1.74 per cent down, respectively.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Global stock markets Nifty50 Q1 results Bajaj Finance Brent crude
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 8:02 AM IST