Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Kospi surges record 15% tracking AI rally
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the Nifty50 index. Overnight rise in Wall Street AI shares lifted Asian indices to record gains
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, July 31, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as global technology shares surged. The futures were quoted at 24,447, up 89 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi jumped by a whopping 15 per cent, as chip heavyweight SK Hynix and Samsung shares soared 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. The index was up 13.63 per cent in early deals.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 100 were up 5.35 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively.
Amazon and Microsoft reported stellar quarterly performance, which led to sharp gains in Wall Street indices. The Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 ended 1.19 per cent and 1.66 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.78 per cent higher.
Oil prices extended losses as a proposal of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition to strengthen defence co-operation in the Red Sea eased worries of further supply disruption from the region. The July future contract was quoted at $88.18 per barrel, down 0.95 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were down 0.22 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Century Plyboards (India), Corona Remedies, Dixon Technologies (India), GAIL (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, Jagran Prakashan
Jindal Worldwide, Kajaria Ceramics, Kesoram Industries
Kirloskar Brothers, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Maruti Suzuki India
National Aluminium Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sasken Technologies
Shree Cement, SJVN, Strides Pharma Science, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Xpro India
IPO Today
G.V. Electricals and Fusion Klassroom Edutech initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. Both are book-build issues worth ₹42.25 crore and ₹39.04 crore.
MV Electrosystems and Juniper Green Energy IPOs will enter the second day of subscription on Thursday. The issues are worth ₹290.00 crore and ₹1,800.00 crore, respectively.
Dhaval Packaging and Oneindig Technologies IPOs will also enter the second day of subscription on Thursday.
Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The company aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore from the primary market.
Similarly, H.R. Hygiene Products IPO enters the final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹53.94 crore from the primary market.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,418
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,418, up 58 points.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Trump claims deal reached with Hamas to disarm in Gaza
Stock Market LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that a deal has been reached with Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw from Gaza. However, many hurdles and conditiones are yet to be smoothed out to wind down the war in the Palestinian territory. Read more.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance with South Korea's Kospi jumping 15%
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi jumped by a whopping 15 per cent, as chip heavyweight SK Hynix and Samsung shares soared 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. The index was up 13.63 per cent in early deals.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 100 were up 5.35 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as AI shares surge
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher on Friday morning as Asian technology shares surged, tracking overnight positive session on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.39 per cent and 0.33 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, The Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 ended 1.19 per cent and 1.66 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.78 per cent higher.
Overnight, The Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 ended 1.19 per cent and 1.66 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 2.78 per cent higher.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Asia Markets US markets Q1 results Nifty 50 IT stocks Nifty IT Swiggy
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:01 AM IST