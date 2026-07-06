Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; most Asia markets rise; Brent crude below $72

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 6, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid start for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues while investors await the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, due to be published later this week. The futures were quoted at 24,354, flat.

Most Asian markets advanced in the early trade on Monday as oil prices continued to decline and technology shares rebounded. The Kospi and the CSI 300 were up 0.62 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.

Although there was no further progress in the US-Iran talks, vessels continued to pass through the Strait of Hormuz . Moreover, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to increase output from August, following similar output hikes in June and July.

The July future contract was quoted at $71.78 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.47 per cent.