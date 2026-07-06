Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; most Asia markets rise; Brent crude below $72
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty signalled for a muted open with a positive bias. Most Asian markets advanced in early trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, July 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid start for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues while investors await the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, due to be published later this week. The futures were quoted at 24,354, flat.
Most Asian markets advanced in the early trade on Monday as oil prices continued to decline and technology shares rebounded. The Kospi and the CSI 300 were up 0.62 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.
Although there was no further progress in the US-Iran talks, vessels continued to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to increase output from August, following similar output hikes in June and July.
The July future contract was quoted at $71.78 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.47 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 2.11 per cent and 3.56 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
IC Electricals initial public offer will enter the second day of its subscription on Monday. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹47.91 crore.
8:09 AM
Market News LIVE: Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Syria's al-Sharaa during Nato summit
Market News LIVE: President Donald Trump plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday while attending the Nato summit in Turkey, the White House said. Read more.
7:58 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asia markets advance
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets advanced in the early trade on Monday as oil prices continued to decline and technology shares rebounded. The Kospi and the CSI 300 were up 0.62 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices slip after Opec+ agrees to raise August output targets
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices inched lower on Monday after Opec+ agreed to further increase its output targets from August while exports from key producers via the Strait of Hormuz are recovering, potentially adding to global supplies. Read more.
7:38 AM
Market News LIVE: US stock futures advance as traders await US FOMC meeting minutes
Market News LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia trade session as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, due to be published later this week.
The Dow Jones futures were flat. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.33 per cent and 0.8 per cent higher, respectively.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets News stock markets Asia Markets US markets Markets Global stock markets Gift Nifty Nifty 50 Brent crude
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST