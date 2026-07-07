Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asia markets fall; Samsung slumps 7%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, July 7, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the Nifty50 amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,586, up 102 points.

Most Asian markets were trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the loss. The Kospi was down 5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 255 fell 0.93 per cent.

Samsung Electronics' share price tumbled 7 per cent despite the company posting a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial settled 0.29 per cent higher at a record closing of 53,055.91. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.72 per cent and 1.12 per cent higher, respectively.

Oil prices were trading higher as investors focus on supply recovery and demand. The July future contract was quoted at $72.33 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.