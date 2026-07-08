Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 200 pts; Asian markets decline on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 8, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down start for the Nifty50 amid renewed geopolitical tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 24,230, down 211 points.

Asian markets were trading lower on Wednesday morning as oil prices increased after the US launched a retaliatory strike against Iran and revoked its license to sell oil worldwide. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 0.76 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.25 per cent and 0.45 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.16 per cent down.

Oil prices jumped 3 per cent as the US reimposed crude oil sell sanctions on Iran and launched strikes. Washington’s strikes came after Iran attacked three commercial vehicles in the US navy-protected route at the Strait of Hormuz

July future contract was quoted at $75.78 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 2.2 per cent.