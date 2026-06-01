Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open on uncertainty over US-Iran deal; Kospi at new high

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues, as traders await clarity about the US-Iran trade deal in near term. The futures were quoted at 23,714.50, down 39 points.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Washington is seeking a deal with Iran in which Tehran would never acquire nuclear weapons . Although Trump would prefer to reach an agreement quickly, he was unwilling to rush the process.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, mirroring similar moves of its Wall Street peers last Friday. The index was up 3.87 per cent.

Other markets in the region were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.96 per cent, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13 per cent.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.72 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively. The Nadaq Composite ended 0.20 per cent up.

Brent crude’s June future contract rose 2.36 per cent to $93.27 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The energy prices rose as tension flared up after Israel ordered their military to invade further into Lebanon