Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open on uncertainty over US-Iran deal; Kospi at new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 1: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50 index amid uncertainty over the US-Iran deal
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 1, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues, as traders await clarity about the US-Iran trade deal in near term. The futures were quoted at 23,714.50, down 39 points.
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Washington is seeking a deal with Iran in which Tehran would never acquire nuclear weapons. Although Trump would prefer to reach an agreement quickly, he was unwilling to rush the process.
In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, mirroring similar moves of its Wall Street peers last Friday. The index was up 3.87 per cent.
Other markets in the region were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.96 per cent, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13 per cent.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.72 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively. The Nadaq Composite ended 0.20 per cent up.
Brent crude’s June future contract rose 2.36 per cent to $93.27 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The energy prices rose as tension flared up after Israel ordered their military to invade further into Lebanon.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.81 per cent and 0.11 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Merritronix initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹70.03 crore, which consists entirely of a fresh issue.
Aureate Tradde IPO will open for subscription on the second day. The company is aiming to raise ₹27.29 crore from the primary market. The issue is ₹70 per share, while the lot size is set at 2,000 shares.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi hits new high; Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi scaled a fresh high, mirroring similar moves of its Wall Street peers last Friday. The index was up 3.87 per cent.
Other markets in the region were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.96 per cent, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was down 0.13 per cent.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise; US-Iran peace talks, payroll data in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advanced in early trade on Monday morning as traders assessed the probability of the US-Iran peace in the near term, and await the US non-farm payroll data due this week.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.72 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively. The Nadaq Composite ended 0.20 per cent up.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Nifty50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions oil stocks Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:55 AM IST