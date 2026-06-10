Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; Asia mkts decline as US launches strikes at Iran

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may erase gains from the previous session at open, as global equities decline after the US launched self-defence strikes at Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,295, down 37 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, share indices declined amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.78 per cent and 2.74 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices settled 0.26 per cent and 0.97 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent higher.

The Brent crude’s June future contract was trading 0.9 per cent higher at $92.27 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.