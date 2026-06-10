Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; Asia mkts decline as US launches strikes at Iran
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 10: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50's performance, was trading slightly lower, tracking negative global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may erase gains from the previous session at open, as global equities decline after the US launched self-defence strikes at Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,295, down 37 points.
The US launched the self-defence strikes at Iran following the downing of its army's Apache helicopter, which patrolled over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran warned that it will respond to Washington's military action.
In the Asia-Pacific region, share indices declined amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.78 per cent and 2.74 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices settled 0.26 per cent and 0.97 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent higher.
The Brent crude’s June future contract was trading 0.9 per cent higher at $92.27 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.78 per cent and 0.84 per cent down, respectively.
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Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, share indices declined amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.78 per cent and 2.74 per cent down, respectively.
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Market News LIVE: US stock futures decline as US launches defence strikes at Iran
Market News LIVE: The US stock futures declined as the Washington launched defence strikes at Iran following the downing of the US army helicopter previous day. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.22 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices settled 0.26 per cent and 0.97 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent higher.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices settled 0.26 per cent and 0.97 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent higher.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets stock market trading Global stock markets US stock markets Asia stocks Nifty50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:54 AM IST