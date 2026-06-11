Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open, Asia markets decline as US-Iran escalates

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 11, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as the escalating tension between the US and Iran continued to weigh on risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 23,160, down 79 points.

The US launched further attacks on Iran . President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Tehran had a long time to negotiate a deal with Washington, which would have been good for them, but now they have to pay the price. He also said that the US will be attacking them ‘very hard’.

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets declined as risk sentiment took a hit. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.45 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.87 per cent and 1.62 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.98 per cent down.

Oil prices rose as Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US military strikes. The Brent June future contract was up 1.3 per cent at $94.38 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.