Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open, Asia markets decline as US-Iran escalates
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may continue to decline. Most Asian markets declined as tensions between the US and Iran escalates
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 11, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a negative note as the escalating tension between the US and Iran continued to weigh on risk sentiment. The futures were quoted at 23,160, down 79 points.
The US launched further attacks on Iran. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Tehran had a long time to negotiate a deal with Washington, which would have been good for them, but now they have to pay the price. He also said that the US will be attacking them ‘very hard’.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets declined as risk sentiment took a hit. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.45 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.87 per cent and 1.62 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.98 per cent down.
Oil prices rose as Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US military strikes. The Brent June future contract was up 1.3 per cent at $94.38 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.37 per cent and 0.97 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Utkal Speciality's initial public offer will enter the second day of subscription on Thursday. The company is seeking to raise ₹34.54 crore from the primary market.
Susan Electricals and Horizon Reclaim (India) IPOs will open for subscription on Thursday. Both are book-build issues worth ₹70.38 crore and ₹54.27 crore, respectively.
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Market News LIVE: Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks
Market News LIVE: Markets traded with heightened volatility on Wednesday and ended marginally lower amid mixed cues. After a firm start, the Nifty extended its gains during the first half of the session; however, a sharp decline in heavyweight stocks across sectors erased all the gains and dragged the index lower. Consequently, it settled near the day’s low at 23,214.95, down 0.12 per cent. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices could reach $150 if war with Iran heats up again: Rystad Energy
Stock Market LIVE: The latest escalation between the US and Iran has brought the April ceasefire to its most difficult moment so far, with crude prices rising and financial markets, including US equities, falling, according to Rystad Energy. Read more.
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8:25 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,059
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,059, down 182 points.
8:20 AM
India Market News: Oil prices climb over $2 as Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz
India Market News: Oil prices climbed more than $2 a barrel Thursday as Iran declared the critical energy chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, closed after the US launched additional strikes against Iran.
Brent futures rose $2.30, or 2.47 per cent, to $95.40 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $2.60, or 2.89 per cent, to $92.63. US crude futures gained more than $3 earlier in the session. Read more.
8:13 AM
Market News LIVE: Most Asian markets decline
Market News LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets declined as risk sentiment took a hit. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.45 per cent and 0.28 per cent down, respectively.
8:03 AM
Market News LIVE: Strait of Hormuz 'closed to all vessels', says Iran's IRGC after US strikes
Market News LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels" following new US strikes on Iran, warning that any ship attempting to pass through the waterway could be targeted, CNN reported. Read more.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade mixed as US-Iran tension escalates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as the US and Iran tension escalated. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.04 per cent, and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.02 per cent.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 8:04 AM IST