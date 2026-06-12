Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 200 pts; Kospi jumps 8% as Trump says deal with Iran is close
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 12: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open as US President Donald Trump indicated a deal with Iran is expected soon. South Korea's Kospi jumped over 8%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, June 12, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,455, up 258 points.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington has reached a great settlement with Iran, and only the finalisation of the document remains. The deal will be signed over the next few days, and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.
In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets advanced as traders hoped for an end to hostilities in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 8.5 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 2.8 per cent and 1.16 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.86 per cent and 1.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.54 per cent higher.
The Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $89.39 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.10 per cent.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 2.32 per cent and 4.7 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO TodayHorizon Reclaim (India) IPO will open for subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹54.27 crore from the primary market.
Utkal Speciality's initial public offer will enter the final day of subscription on. The company is seeking to raise ₹34.54 crore from the primary market.
Susan Electricals and Horizon Reclaim (India) IPOs will enter their second day. Both are book-build issues worth ₹70.38 crore and ₹54.27 crore, respectively.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: India lodges strong protest after US strikes kill 3 sailors off Oman coast
Stock Market LIVE: India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of three nationals, and it has lodged a strong protest with the US over the strikes. Read more.
8:28 AM
India Market News LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,446
India Market News LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,446, up 246 points.
8:17 AM
Market News LIVE: Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump
Market News LIVE: US President Donald said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe. Read more.
8:07 AM
Market LIVE: US appeals court allows Trump's 10% global tariff to stay in force for now
Market LIVE: The US government can continue collecting the 10 per cent worldwide tariff it imposed in February while legal challenges to the levies continue to work their way through the courts, a federal court ruled Thursday. Read more.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets advance on hopes for US-Iran peace
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets advanced as traders hoped for an end to hostilities in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 8.5 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 2.8 per cent and 1.16 per cent higher, respectively.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise as Trump says deal with Iran is close
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asian trade sesison as US President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran will be signed over a few days. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.08 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.86 per cent and 1.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.54 per cent higher.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 US-Iran tensions Happiest Minds Gift Nifty
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:11 AM IST