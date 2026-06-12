Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty gains 200 pts; Kospi jumps 8% as Trump says deal with Iran is close

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, June 12, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,455, up 258 points.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington has reached a great settlement with Iran , and only the finalisation of the document remains. The deal will be signed over the next few days, and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets advanced as traders hoped for an end to hostilities in West Asia. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 8.5 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 2.8 per cent and 1.16 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.86 per cent and 1.75 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.54 per cent higher.

The Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $89.39 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.10 per cent.