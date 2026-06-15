Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 300 pts; Asian markets surge as US, Iran reach peace deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 15: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets surged in early trade as the US and Iran reached a peace deal
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading nearly 300 points higher, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,983, up 298 points.
US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal that will put an end to a four-month-long war in West Asia. Both the US and Iran have announced an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, according to reports.
Asia-Pacific markets cheered the end of the conflict between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 5.12 per cent and 5.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent higher.
Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $83.79 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 3.5 per cent. Investors’ sentiment was lifted as the peace agreement between the US and Iran will open the crucial energy-supply waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
Gold and Silver futures were trading 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent higher.
7:58 AM
India Market News LIVE: World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal, hail diplomatic breakthrough
India Market News LIVE: World leaders on Monday welcomed the peace deal announced between the United States and Iran, describing it as a major diplomatic breakthrough that could help restore stability in West Asia, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ease economic pressures caused by months of conflict in the region. Read more.
7:52 AM
Market News LIVE: US, Iran reach deal to end war; signing set for June 19 in Switzerland
Market News LIVE: The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the global economy more than three months since fighting began. Read more.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advance as US, Iran agrees to peace
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asian market hours as the US and Iran reached to a much awaited peace agreement to put an end to the hostilities in West Asia. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.87 per cent and 1.1 per cent higher, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent higher.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent higher.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty stock market trading stock markets US-Iran tensions Brent crude oil
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 7:50 AM IST