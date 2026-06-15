Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 300 pts; Asian markets surge as US, Iran reach peace deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 15, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading nearly 300 points higher, tracking positive global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,983, up 298 points.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal that will put an end to a four-month-long war in West Asia. Both the US and Iran have announced an immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts, according to reports.

Asia-Pacific markets cheered the end of the conflict between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 5.12 per cent and 5.07 per cent higher, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.31 per cent higher.

Brent crude’s June future contract was quoted at $83.79 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 3.5 per cent. Investors’ sentiment was lifted as the peace agreement between the US and Iran will open the crucial energy-supply waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold and Silver futures were trading 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent higher.