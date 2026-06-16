Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia mkts mixed; US-Iran deal details eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as investors await details of the US-Iran deal
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50, while global equities took a breather from rally, triggered by the US-Iran deal announcement as investors await the details of the peace agreement. The futures were quoted at 23,940, up 23 points.
US President Donald Trump announced that Tehran and Washington have reached a peace agreement, which could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as Friday.
Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.94 per cent down, respectively. The Kospi was up 1.22 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a new closing record. The index ended 0.92 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.65 per cent and 3.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Brent crude’s June future contract was up 0.04 per cent at $83.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.04 per cent and 1.12 per cent down, respectively.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Hormuz 'already partially open', to be fully reopened on June 19: Trump
Stock Market LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday as part of the agreement reached with Iran following the recent hostilities in the region. Read more.
7:51 AM
Market News LIVE: Asian stocks inches up as Iran-US deal optimism fades, BOJ decision in view
Market News LIVE: Asian stocks inched up on Tuesday after rallying on the previous session on news of a peace deal between Iran and the US, as investors turned their focus to several central bank decisions including an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan. Read more.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asian trade hours as investors await further details of the US and Iran peace agreement. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.10 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a new closing record. The index ended 0.92 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.65 per cent and 3.07 per cent higher, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 Brent crude Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:49 AM IST