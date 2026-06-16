Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia mkts mixed; US-Iran deal details eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 16, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50 , while global equities took a breather from rally, triggered by the US-Iran deal announcement as investors await the details of the peace agreement. The futures were quoted at 23,940, up 23 points.

US President Donald Trump announced that Tehran and Washington have reached a peace agreement , which could reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as Friday.

Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday morning. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.94 per cent down, respectively. The Kospi was up 1.22 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a new closing record. The index ended 0.92 per cent higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.65 per cent and 3.07 per cent higher, respectively.

Brent crude’s June future contract was up 0.04 per cent at $83.20 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.04 per cent and 1.12 per cent down, respectively.