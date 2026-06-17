Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts mixed as traders await US Fed decision

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 17, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading slightly higher in the early trade. The futures were quoted at 24,025.50, up 26 points.

Investors around the world exercised caution as they await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today. The rate-setting panel is expected to hold the federal fund target rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent.

Policymakers’ commentary on inflation and the growth trajectory will be closely monitored to gain insight into the world’s largest economy amid the repercussions of the recent geopolitical conflict.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.69 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high and settled at a new closing high. The index finished Tuesday’s session 0.64 per cent or 328.64 points higher at 51,999.67.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.57 per cent and 1.15 per cent lower, respectively.

Brent crude fell to a three-month low as the supply outlook improved, following the US-Iran peace agreement , which ended the conflict in West Asia, making way for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz . The June future contract was quoted at $79.25 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.37 per cent.