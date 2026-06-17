Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia mkts mixed as traders await US Fed decision
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher in the early trade. The futures were quoted at 24,025.50, up 26 points.
Investors around the world exercised caution as they await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today. The rate-setting panel is expected to hold the federal fund target rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent.
Policymakers’ commentary on inflation and the growth trajectory will be closely monitored to gain insight into the world’s largest economy amid the repercussions of the recent geopolitical conflict.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.69 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high and settled at a new closing high. The index finished Tuesday’s session 0.64 per cent or 328.64 points higher at 51,999.67.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.57 per cent and 1.15 per cent lower, respectively.
Brent crude fell to a three-month low as the supply outlook improved, following the US-Iran peace agreement, which ended the conflict in West Asia, making way for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was quoted at $79.25 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.37 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.77 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Four SME initial public offers are opening for subscription on Wednesday. These are Leapfrog Engineering, Liotech Industries, Diksha Polymers, and Clay Craft.
Out of the four, Diksha Polymers and Clay Craft consist entirely of fresh issues worth ₹17.90 crore and ₹0.54 crore.
8:10 AM
Stock Market News LIVE: Oil slides on Iran supply prospects as traders wait on Fed chief Warsh
Stock Market News LIVE: Tumbling crude prices on news that Iranian fuel may soon hit global markets promised inflation relief and pushed bond yields lower on Wednesday, while stocks and currencies were quieter ahead of Kevin Warsh's debut meeting as Federal Reserve chair. Read more.
8:03 AM
Market News LIVE: Jio set to file draft papers for its $4 billion IPO within days: Report
Market News LIVE: Reliance Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for its expected $4 billion IPO within days and just before billionaire Mukesh Ambani's closely watched annual speech on Friday to Reliance Industries' shareholders, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market News LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed before US FOMC decision
Stock Market News LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.69 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.29 per cent.
Investors around the world exercised caution as they await the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision, scheduled to be released later today. The rate-setting panel is expected to hold the federal fund target rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent.
Policymakers’ commentary on inflation and the growth trajectory will be closely monitored to gain insight into the world’s largest economy amid the repercussions of the recent geopolitical conflict.
7:50 AM
India Market News LIVE: US stock futures rise
India Market News LIVE: The US stock futures rose as traders await the signing of the peace agreement between the US and Iran, later this week. The US Federal Reserve policy meeting is also eyed.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.12 per cent higher, respectively.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 Brent crude US Iran US Federal Reserve Kajaria Ceramics Infosys stock markets IPOs
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:56 AM IST