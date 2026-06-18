Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Nikkei crosses 71,000; US Fed keeps rate steady
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a flat open for the benchmark Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets declined
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 18, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid a decline in the global equities after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish pause. The futures were quoted at 24,031, down 13 points.
The US Fed held the federal funds target range steady at 3.5 per cent and 3.7 per cent. While Chairman Kevin Warsh avoided giving a rate forecast, the dot plot showed the central bank officials expect a chance of a rate hike in 2026.
Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower in the early trade on Thursday. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were down 1.06 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark index scaled a fresh high, rising beyond the 71,000 mark. The index was up 1.94 per cent. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high intraday, but erased gains. The index settled 0.98 per cent down. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.21 per cent and 1.34 per cent down, respectively.
Brent crude prices extended losses following the signing of an interim agreement between the US and Iran, which will open the Strait of Hormuz and waive Washington’s sanctions on Tehran’s oil.
The June future contract was quoted at $78.37 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.48 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.93 per cent and 1.9 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Riyaasat Lifestyle and Avience Biomedicals initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Thursday. The two book-built issues consist entirely of fresh equities worth ₹30.77 crore and ₹30.24 crore, respectively.
Four SME IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. These are Leapfrog Engineering, Liotech Industries, Diksha Polymers, and Clay Craft.
Out of the four, Diksha Polymers and Clay Craft consist entirely of fresh issues worth ₹17.90 crore and ₹0.54 crore.
8:02 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices fall as US-Iran sign peace deal easing supply concerns
Market News LIVE: Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the US and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and waive US sanctions on Tehran's oil, resolving the largest energy supply disruption in history. Read more.
7:55 AM
Stock Market News LIVE: Most Asian markets decline; Nikkei 225 crosses 71,000 for first time
Stock Market News LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower in the early trade on Thursday. The Hang Seng and the S&P ASX 200 were down 1.06 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark index scaled a fresh high, rising beyond the 71,000 mark. The index was up 1.94 per cent.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures were trading higher as the Washington and Tehran signed an interim agreement, which will opened the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were up 0.88 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high intraday, but erased gains. The index settled 0.98 per cent down. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.21 per cent and 1.34 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh high intraday, but erased gains. The index settled 0.98 per cent down. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.21 per cent and 1.34 per cent down, respectively.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Nifty50 Gift Nifty Rail Vikas Nigam US Iran US Federal Reserve Fed rates US markets Asia Markets SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:48 AM IST