Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; IT shares in focus; Asia mkts hit new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 19: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 index. Indian IT stocks may see selling pressure post Accenture's soft revenue guidance
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early performance indicator of the Nifty50 index, was trading nearly 200 points lower, signalling a negative start for the markets. The futures were quoted at 24,014, down 179 points.
On the domestic front, investors expect IT stocks to witness selling pressure in Friday’s session as softer revenue guidance from Accenture muddies the sector’s growth outlook. The American depository receipts (ADRs) of Infosys and Wipro declined 9.7 per cent and 3.63 per cent, respectively, on Wall Street.
On the external front, in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.08 per cent higher after scaling a fresh high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.33 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading 1.59 per cent down.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.14 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
Brent crude continued to decline as the US and Iran signed the peace agreement, which led to the lifting of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was trading 0.41 per cent down at $79.52 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 1.01 per cent and 1.89 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹882.67 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
Riyaasat Lifestyle and Avience Biomedicals IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. The two book-built issues consist entirely of fresh equities worth ₹30.77 crore and ₹30.24 crore, respectively.
Four SME IPOs will enter their final day of subscription. These are Leapfrog Engineering, Liotech Industries, Diksha Polymers, and Clay Craft.
Out of the four, Diksha Polymers and Clay Craft consist entirely of fresh issues worth ₹17.90 crore and ₹0.54 crore.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei endorses direct talks with US as hostilities end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei endorsed direct negotiations with the US late Thursday in a statement read by state media.
"It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's opinion," he said. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US ends Hormuz blockade, downplays toll fears as negotiations restart
Stock Market LIVE: The US-Iran interim peace deal took effect and shipping started returning to the Strait of Hormuz as the US declared an end to its blockade and a complex negotiating period over Tehran’s nuclear program began in earnest. Read more.
7:56 AM
Market News LIVE: As Hormuz reopens, Gulf oil fields gear up for a restart visible from space
Market News LIVE: From the moment the Strait of Hormuz effectively became a hostage in the Iran war, energy executives in the region began plotting the biggest logistics exercise the sector has ever seen: reopening a waterway critical to the world’s oil supply and unwinding the region’s biggest production cut in history. Read more
7:51 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Asia markets advance; South Korea's Kospi hits new high
Asia Markets LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.08 per cent higher after scaling a fresh high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.33 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading 1.59 per cent down.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LVE: US stock futures rise on US-Iran deal signing, rise in chip stocks
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures rose as the US and Iran signed a peace agreement. Overnight gains in chip stocks also supported. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were up 1.09 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.14 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Asian markets Indian markets US markets Markets Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty IT stocks Accenture RIL AGM stock market trading stock markets
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:57 AM IST