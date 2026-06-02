Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down nearly 200 pts; Asia mkts fall on uncertainty over US-Iran deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will likely slump at open, tracking negative global cues. Asian markets decline
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 2, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading over 100 points down in early trade. The futures were quoted at 23,276, down 172 points.
Iran said that they will stop the ongoing negotiation with the US and completely block the Strait of Hormuz because of the ongoing ceasefire violation between Israel and Lebanon. Tehran also said that no negotiation will take place until Israel withdraws from Lebanon.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not care whether the negotiations with Tehran were over, and that it had started to get boring, according to news reports.
Most Asian markets decline as traders see no respite for West Asia tension in sight yet. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi fell 1.63 per cent and 2.48 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.09 per cent and 0.26 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.42 per cent.
Brent crude erased gains from the previous session on Tuesday morning, while traders assessed the tension between the US and Iran amid signs of disrupted negotiations. The June future contract was quoted at $94.46 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.55 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.06 per cent and 0.21 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Merritronix initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription for the second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹70.03 crore, which consists entirely of a fresh issue.
Aureate Tradde IPO will open for subscription for the final day. The company is aiming to raise ₹27.29 crore from the primary market. The issue is ₹70 per share, while the lot size is set at 2,000 shares.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India to ask US for relief from Section 301 probes as trade talks resume
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will seek relief from any tariffs stemming from US trade investigations when negotiators from the two nations meet this week to finalize an interim deal, an official familiar with the matter said. Read more.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,281
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,280.50, down 187 points.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks persist: Netanyahu tells Trump
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that his country intends to execute its prior operational strategies to target Beirut should Hezbollah fail to cease its offensive operations against northern Israel. Read more.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lebanon announces partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire as fighting continues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lebanon announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel on Monday in what would amount to a limited de-escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of people and inflamed the broader US-Israeli war with Iran. Read more.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices steady as uncertainty over US-Iran talks keeps markets on edge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices held on to most of the previous session's sharp gains in early trade on Tuesday on uncertainty over the status of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined as traders see no respite for West Asia tension in sight yet. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi fell 1.63 per cent and 2.48 per cent, respectively.
Iran said that they will stop the ongoing negotiation with the US and completely block the Strait of Hormuz because of the ongoing ceasefire violation between Israel and Lebanon. Tehran also said that no negotiation will take place until Israel withdraws from Lebanon.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not care whether the negotiations with Tehran were over, and that it had started to get boring, according to news reports.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall on US-Iran peace negotiation disruption
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in early trade on Tuesday due to signs of disruption in the US-Iran peace negotiation. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.45 per cent and 0.37 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.09 per cent and 0.26 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.42 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Global Markets Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty SME IPOs
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 7:58 AM IST