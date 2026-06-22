Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asia mkts rise; US threatens fresh strike

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 22, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early performance indicator of the Nifty50 index , was trading higher. The futures were quoted at 24,148, up 90 points.

Most Asian markets advanced in early trade, ignoring US President Donald Trump’s latest threats of striking Iran despite the interim peace agreement. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 2.05 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher, respectively.

Trump threatened to strike at Iran again if Tehran doesn’t stop ‘proxies’ in Lebanon from causing trouble. His threats came even after US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials for the first round of negotiations in Switzerland.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.48 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.

Brent crude’s June future contract was trading 1.45 per cent down at $79.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.