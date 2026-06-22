Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; most Asia mkts rise; US threatens fresh strike
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive open for the benchmark Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets were trading higher in early trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early performance indicator of the Nifty50 index, was trading higher. The futures were quoted at 24,148, up 90 points.
Most Asian markets advanced in early trade, ignoring US President Donald Trump’s latest threats of striking Iran despite the interim peace agreement. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 2.05 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Trump threatened to strike at Iran again if Tehran doesn’t stop ‘proxies’ in Lebanon from causing trouble. His threats came even after US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials for the first round of negotiations in Switzerland.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.48 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
Brent crude’s June future contract was trading 1.45 per cent down at $79.40 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.86 per cent and 1.72 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions' initial public offering will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹882.67 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
Riyaasat Lifestyle and Avience Biomedicals IPOs will enter their final day of subscription. The two book-built issues consist entirely of fresh equities worth ₹30.77 crore and ₹30.24 crore, respectively.
8:06 AM
Market News LIVE: US-Iran negotiations end in Switzerland, technical talks to continue
Market News LIVE: High-level negotiations in Switzerland seeking a permanent end to the Iran war ended early Monday, with lower-level talks planned for the rest of the week as Iran and the United States agreed to create a "de-confliction cell" to address the fighting in Lebanon. Read more.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rise after Iran shuts Hormuz again, Trump threatens new attacks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose on Monday after shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed while talks between US and Iranian officials in their first meeting under an interim peace deal were off to a bumpy start. Read more.
7:56 AM
Market News LIVE: Most Asian markets advance
Market News LIVE: Most Asian markets advanced in early trade, ignoring US President Donald Trump’s latest threats of striking Iran despite the interim peace agreement. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 2.05 per cent and 1.07 per cent higher, respectively.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined in the Asian trade session as US President Donald Trump threatened fresh strike at Iran despite interim peace agreement. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.48 per cent and 0.72 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.48 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.48 per cent and 1.08 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.91 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Brent crude Bharat Dynamics SME IPOs
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:55 AM IST