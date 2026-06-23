Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia markets decline; Brent crude above $78

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the benchmark indices amid a decline in global equities due to a sell-off in technology stocks. The futures were quoted at 24,121, flat.

Most Asian markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.48 per cent and 2.5 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.37 per cent and 1.32 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.29 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices rebounded on Tuesday morning, trading at $78.11 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The price of the commodity fell overnight after the US issued a 60-day licence authorising the production, sale, and delivery of Iranian oil.