Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; IT shares in focus; Kospi rises post global rout
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 24: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index with a positive bias. South Korea's Kospi rebounded as chip stocks recovered
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 24, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a negative open for the Nifty50 index amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,792.5, down 58 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading on a mixed note in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.55 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rebounded after a global rout in technology stocks, with heavyweight semiconductor shares advancing. The index was up 2.77 per cent.
Overnight, US stocks slumped due to sharp losses in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 1.44 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.21 per cent down.
Brent crude continued to decline on Wednesday as traders expected smooth supply from the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. The June future contract was quoted at $76.85 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.3 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
CSM Technologies' initial public offering will open for subscription on Wednesday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹145.78 crore, which entirely consists of fresh issues.
Similarly, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPOs will also open for subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹27.53 crore and ₹94.51 crore, respectively.
Meanwhile, Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹165.16 crore and ₹585 crore.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Securities analyst flags key support levels for Nifty; 2 stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE: Following the failed attempt to breach the key resistance level of 24,190 in the previous session, the Nifty index extended its decline and slipped below the immediate swing low of 23,901, reinforcing near-term weakness. Read more.
8:42 AM
Stock Market News LIVE: Bajaj Auto hit by ransomware attack, precautionary measures taken
Stock Market News LIVE: India's Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said a ransomware attack earlier in the day impacted the automaker and its unit Bajaj Auto Technology's systems. Read more.
8:36 AM
India Market News LIVE: IRFC, Yes Bank, Ola, NLC India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys shares in focus
India Market News LIVE: Indian Rail Finance Corp, Yes Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, NLC India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys shares were in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.
8:26 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,793
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,792.5, down 58 points.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Senate approves war powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block US military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund. Read more.
8:09 AM
Market News LIVE: US Senate approves war powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran war
Market News LIVE: The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block US military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund. Read more.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump admin touts Iran deal as payday for US farmers, Tehran denies it
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance say their interim deal to end the war with Iran will deliver a financial windfall to American farmers. Read more.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets mixed; Kospi rebounds as chip stocks lead
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading on a mixed note in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.54 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.55 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi rebounded after a global rout in technology stocks, with heavyweight semiconductor shares advancing. The index was up 2.77 per cent. Read more.
7:49 AM
Market News LIVE: US stock futures rise as global tech stocks recover
Market News LIVE: US stock futures rose in the Asian trading session as global technology stocks recovered. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were up 0.19 per cent and 0.1 per cent higher, respectively.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Indian equity markets Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty SME IPOs IPOs Nifty50 Nifty IT Brent crude oil
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 7:53 AM IST