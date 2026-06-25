Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts at pre-open; Nifty tops 24,100; Asia markets advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 25: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced. Asian shares advanced as Micron's growth outlook fueled optimism for chip stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 25, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose, tracking positive global cues.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher after Micron, an US-based semiconductor company, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and guided to higher revenue in the current quarter. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 3.37 per cent and 4.89 per cent higher, respectively.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were trading 1.68 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, respectively, in the Asian trade session.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended 0.43 per cent and 0.10 per cent down, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.35 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices extended their decline as the near-term supply outlook looked bright, with tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The June futures contract was quoted at $72.68 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.44 per cent.
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Crazy Snacks’ initial public offer will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹31.47 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
CSM Technologies' IPO will enter its second day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹145.78 crore, which entirely consists of fresh issues. The IPO will conclude on June 29.
Similarly, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPOs will also enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹27.53 crore and ₹94.51 crore, respectively.
Meanwhile, Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism IPOs will enter their final day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹165.16 crore and ₹585 crore.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 24,125 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index added 104.20 points, or 0.43 per cent to end the pre-open session at 24,125.85.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 399 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex index jumped 399.85 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle the pre-open session at 77,319.07.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 35 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.31. It settled at 94.66 a dollar on Wednesday.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ambika Cotton, Ather Ind, Pearl Global: Bonanza bullish on these 3 stocks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza decodes technical charts of Ambika Cotton Mills, Ather Industries and Pearl Global Industries to explain why he is bullish on these 3 stocks. Read more.
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Dividend stocks: M&M, Bajaj Holdings, 46 others to go ex-date next week
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SKF India, Swaraj Engines, Maharashtra Scooters, Thermax, Escorts Kubota, Bharat Forge, Union Bank of India, and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from June 29, 2026, to July 3, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders. Read more.
8:43 AM
Market News: Adani's lawyers ask US court to formally end bribery case after DOJ retreat
Market News LIVE: Lawyers for Gautam Adani on Wednesday urged a US judge to formally dismiss criminal charges against the Indian billionaire, after the Justice Department said last month it would no longer pursue the prosecution. Read more.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Rajesh Exports, IRFC
Stock Market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Rajesh Exports, HCLTech, IRFC, Swiggy, Bandhan Bank, Torrent Power, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, and others will be in focus today. Here's why.
8:26 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,134
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,134, 81 points.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices fall towards pre-war levels as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extended their decline on Thursday, edging closer to pre-war levels as stranded tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns. Read more.
8:12 AM
India Market News LIVE: Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued
India Market News LIVE: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Japan's northeast coast on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued, no injuries were immediately reported and no irregularities were found at nuclear facilities, the authorities said. Read more.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty stock market trading stock markets Brent crude Bharat Forge Tata Steel Global Markets SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 7:51 AM IST