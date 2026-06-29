Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Most Asia mkts fall on renewed US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a muted open with a negative bias. Most Asian markets were trading lower following renewed US-Iran tension
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly lower, tracking negative global cues amid renewed geopolitical tension. The futures were quoted at 24,086, down 16 points.
Most Asian markets were trading lower in the early trade as the US attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend, escalating tension in West Asia. President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran as he accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement.
The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.75 per cent and 1.14 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 0.05 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent down.
Brent crude prices increased as renewed tensions cast a shadow over the supply outlook. The June future contract was quoted at $72.68 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.47 per cent and 1.53 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Aastha Spintex initial public offer is opening for subscription on Monday. The company is seeking to raise ₹170 crore.
Adon Agro Commodities and Twinkle Papers IPOs will open for subscription on Monday. Both are book-built issues worth ₹44.03 crore and ₹27.52 crore, respectively.
Crazy Snacks IPO will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹31.47 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
CSM Technologies and Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPOs will enter their final day. Both companies are aiming to raise ₹145.78 crore and ₹94.51 crore, respectively.
8:13 AM
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rise as renewed US-Iran strikes disrupt shipping in Hormuz
Market News LIVE: Oil prices rose on Monday following days of tit-for-tat strikes by the United States and Iran in the West Asia that underscored the fragility of their interim peace deal and again slowed energy shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani case: NY judge's query unlikely to stall DoJ move, says lawyer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A US federal judge's decision to seek a fuller explanation from prosecutors before approving the dismissal of criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is a procedural requirement and does not signal that the case is likely to proceed, according to a senior US lawyer familiar with federal criminal practice. Read more.
7:54 AM
Asia Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Asia Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note in the early trade as the US attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend, escalating tension in West Asia. President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran as he accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement.
The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.7 per cent and 2.15 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, the S&P ASX 200 and the Hang Seng were up 0.17 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures advance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in the Asian trade session as the US and Iran halted attacks on each other. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.25 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.09 per cent and 0.05 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.24 per cent down.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKETS LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading stock markets Global Markets US-Iran tensions Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:55 AM IST