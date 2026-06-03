Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts on US-Iran peace uncertainty; Nikkei 225 hits new high

In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets advanced on Wednesday morning, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit a new high and was trading 2.12 per cent higher.Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.03 per cent higher.

South Korea’s Kospi was flat, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was up 0.45 per cent.

Brent crude’s June future contract was up 1.08 per cent at $97.04 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

IPO Today

Merritronix initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription for the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹70.03 crore, which consists entirely of a fresh issue.

CMR Green Technologies IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the primary market. The issue price is ₹192 per share, and the lot size for the application is 78 shares.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 0.83 per cent down, respectively.