Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts on US-Iran peace uncertainty; Nikkei 225 hits new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 amid challenges in peace talks between the US and Iran. Asia markets advance
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, June 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may decline at open due to uncertainties in the peace talks between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,466, down 135 points.
On the domestic front, investors will focus on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s three-day meeting, scheduled to start from Wednesday.
Iran has mined a large section of the Strait of Hormuz and fired at the commercial ships, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in its first appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.His statement fanned fears that the US and Iran are still far from reaching peace deal, and the conflict in West Asia may be prolonged.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets advanced on Wednesday morning, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit a new high and was trading 2.12 per cent higher.
South Korea’s Kospi was flat, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was up 0.45 per cent.Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.03 per cent higher.
Brent crude’s June future contract was up 1.08 per cent at $97.04 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.38 per cent and 0.83 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Merritronix initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription for the final day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹70.03 crore, which consists entirely of a fresh issue.
CMR Green Technologies IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the primary market. The issue price is ₹192 per share, and the lot size for the application is 78 shares.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia faces rate-hike pressure as energy shock, AI boom fuel inflation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia’s central banks face mounting pressure to tighten monetary policy as the region finds itself caught between an energy crunch and an AI boom, a combination that threatens to keep inflation elevated. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets gain, Japan's Nikkei 225 hits new high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets advanced on Wednesday morning, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit a new high and was trading 2.12 per cent higher.
South Korea’s Kospi was flat, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was up 0.45 per cent.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a flat note on Wednesday morning as traders read signs from the US and Iran to get fresh cues about the peace talks. The Dow Jones was down 0.04 per cent, while S&P 500 futures were trading flat.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.03 per cent higher.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.03 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 SME IPOs IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude oil
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 7:53 AM IST