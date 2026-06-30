Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia markets off high; US-Iran tension in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty signalled a muted open with positive bias. Most Asian markets erased early gains
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher, tracking positive global cues amid renewed geopolitical tension. The futures were quoted at 23,999.50, up 26 points.
Most Asian markets reversed early gains as traders focused on the renewed tension between the US and Iran. The Hang Seng and the Kospi were trading 0.42 per cent and 0.13 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.59 per cent higher at a record closing high of 52,182.72. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.18 per cent and 2.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Brent crude prices declined on Tuesday morning as investors look forward to the potential talks between the US and Iran, scheduled to take place in Doha. The June future contract was quoted at $72.52 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.56 per cent and 1.46 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Five initial public offers are opening for subscriptions on Tuesday. These are Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Polyplast, and Teja Engineering Industries.
Aastha Spintex IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹170 crore.
Adon Agro Commodities and Twinkle Papers IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. Both are book-built issues worth ₹44.03 crore and ₹27.52 crore, respectively.
Crazy Snacks IPO will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹31.47 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.
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GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,979
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,979, flat.
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7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets erase early gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets reversed early gains as traders focused on the renewed tension between the US and Iran. The Hang Seng and the Kospi were trading 0.42 per cent and 0.13 per cent down, respectively.
7:42 AM
Market News LIVE: US stock futures decline
Market News LIVE: The US stock futures declined in Asian trade as investors focused on the scheduled talks between Iran and the US in Doha. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.08 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.59 per cent higher at a record closing high of 52,182.72. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.18 per cent and 2.07 per cent higher, respectively.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets US markets Asia Markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 US-Iran tensions IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:46 AM IST