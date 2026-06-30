Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Asia markets off high; US-Iran tension in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 30, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading slightly higher, tracking positive global cues amid renewed geopolitical tension. The futures were quoted at 23,999.50, up 26 points.

Most Asian markets reversed early gains as traders focused on the renewed tension between the US and Iran. The Hang Seng and the Kospi were trading 0.42 per cent and 0.13 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.59 per cent higher at a record closing high of 52,182.72. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.18 per cent and 2.07 per cent higher, respectively.