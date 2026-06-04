Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 200 pts; Asia markets fall as US-Iran tension flares up

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at the open, tracking a decline in global equities amid a renewed flare-up between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,335, down 181 points.

On the domestic front, investors may exercise caution as they await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting , scheduled to be released on Friday.

Iran hit the Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday. A day before the US Central Command said that they had intercepted multiple ballistic missiles from Iran, and also launched defensive strikes at the Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

Asia-Pacific markets logged losses in early trade on Thursday as a new flare-up between the US and Iran fanned worries about the outlook for growth and inflation. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 1.67 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.21 per cent and 0.74 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.89 per cent.

Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning as traders assessed the renewed tension between the US and Iran. The June future contract was quoted at $96.72 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.