Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 200 pts; Asia markets fall as US-Iran tension flares up
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 4: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets fell on renewed US-Iran tension
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, June 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses at the open, tracking a decline in global equities amid a renewed flare-up between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,335, down 181 points.
On the domestic front, investors may exercise caution as they await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled to be released on Friday.
Iran hit the Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday. A day before the US Central Command said that they had intercepted multiple ballistic missiles from Iran, and also launched defensive strikes at the Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interaction with the media that Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons. The US also said that Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Lebanon if Hezbollah stops.
Asia-Pacific markets logged losses in early trade on Thursday as a new flare-up between the US and Iran fanned worries about the outlook for growth and inflation. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 1.67 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.21 per cent and 0.74 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.89 per cent.
Brent crude erased gains on Thursday morning as traders assessed the renewed tension between the US and Iran. The June future contract was quoted at $96.72 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold futures were up 0.59 per cent, while the Silver futures fell 0.55 per cent.
IPO Today
CMR Green Technologies IPO will enter its second day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the primary market. The issue price is ₹192 per share, and the lot size for the application is 78 shares.
Vahh Chemicals and UHM Vacation IPOs will open for subscription on Thursday. Both are book-build issues worth ₹13.45 crore and ₹36.02 crore, respectively.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: J&K Bank, DMart among top picks by analyst
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment has recommended three stocks to buy today — J&K Bank, Avenue Supermarts, and Jindal SAW. Read more.
8:47 AM
India Market News Today: Analyst shares Nifty strategy; recommends Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking has recommended buying three stocks today - Apollo Hospitals, Federal Bank, and Varun Beverages. Read more.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, NBCC, IEX, TVS Motor, NMDC, BHEL, LTM shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan Company, NBCC (India), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), TVS Motor Company, NMDC, Bharat Heavy Electrical, LTM shares were in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:28 AM
Market News Today: GIFT Nifty at 23,329
Market News Today: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,329, down 171 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Israel, Lebanon renew ceasefire, agree to Hezbollah-free security zones
Stock Market LIVE: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of "pilot" security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned. Read more.
8:08 AM
India Market News Today: Asia markets decline
India Market News Today: Asia-Pacific markets logged losses in early trade on Thursday as a new flare-up between the US and Iran fanned worries about the outlook for growth and inflation. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 1.67 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil price cllimbs 2% as West Asia hostilities flare, Iran-US talks stall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose around 2 per cent on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, as hostilities in the Middle East erupted anew and talks between Tehran and Washington showed little progress. Read more.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks futures fall on renewed US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading lower on Thursday morning as traders worried about the energy price, inflation and growth outlook amid renewed flare up between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.45 per cent and 0.01 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.21 per cent and 0.74 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.89 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.21 per cent and 0.74 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.89 per cent.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Gift Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading stock markets Brent crude US-Iran tensions SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 8:02 AM IST