Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty around 23,450 ahead of RBI rate decision
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.39 per cent higher, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, June 5, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as traders await the outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting.
The central bank is largely expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. Investors will be assessing Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s speech for fresh cues on inflation and growth trajectory. As of 9:17 AM, the Nifty50 was up 42.80 points or 0.18 per cent at 23,459.40, and the Sensex rose 193.76 points or 0.26 per cent at 74,553.77. Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.39 per cent higher, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Media outperformed, while the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Oil & Gas underperformed.
IPO Today
Hexagon Nutrition IPO will open for subscription on Friday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹138.87 crores.
Similarly, Genxai Analytics IPO will also open for subscription later today. The company is seeking to raise ₹54.84 crore from the primary market.
CMR Green Technologies IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹630.88 crore from the primary market. The issue price is ₹192 per share, and the lot size for the application is 78 shares.
Vahh Chemicals and UHM Vacation IPOs will enter their second day of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹13.45 crore and ₹36.02 crore, respectively.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Media was up 1 per cent after market opens.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap traded higher.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,450 after market opened
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was above 23,450 after market opened.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech M, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were among top gainers on Sensex.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts after market opens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was above 74,650, up over 300 pts after market opened.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,400 after market opens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 was above 23,400 after market opened.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty edge higher in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 260 pts in pre-open, above 74,600, while NSE Nifty50 was above 23,400.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 5 paise stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 5 paise stronger at 95.74 against the US dollar. It settled at 95.79 a dollar on Thursday.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A little-known Indian stock's 530% rally reveals hidden AI winners
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The overarching narrative is that Indian equity markets missed out on the global artificial intelligence boom. But a look under the hood reveals a slew of smaller firms winning from trillions of dollars being spent on AI capacity. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Dividend stocks: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, 37 others go ex-date next week
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, INOX India, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Trent, and 30 other companies are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, June 8, 2026, to Friday, June 12, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders. Read more.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading RBI MPC Meeting Nifty50 Gift Nifty US stock markets stock markets SME IPO IPOs
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 7:46 AM IST