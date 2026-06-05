Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty around 23,450 ahead of RBI rate decision

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, June 5, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as traders await the outcomes of the The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as traders await the outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting

The central bank is largely expected to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent. Investors will be assessing Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s speech for fresh cues on inflation and growth trajectory. As of 9:17 AM, the Nifty50 was up 42.80 points or 0.18 per cent at 23,459.40, and the Sensex rose 193.76 points or 0.26 per cent at 74,553.77. Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.39 per cent higher, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Media outperformed, while the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Oil & Gas underperformed.