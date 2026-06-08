Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty plunges 300 pts; Kospi slumps 9% as Iran attacks Israel
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 08: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open as tension increased after the news of Iran attacking Israel
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the benchmark Nifty50 due to heightened the tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,097, down 344 points.
According to the news, Iran fired missiles at Israel, which poured water over the hopes of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, while raising concern about the status of the ceasefire.
In the Asia-Pacific region, all markets declined in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi plunging 9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 4.14 per cent and 1.50 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 1.35 per cent and 2.64 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 4.18 per cent.
Brent crude rose sharply following Iran’s attack on Israel as investors feared that the tension in West Asia may be prolonged and continue to disrupt the oil supply. The June future contract was trading 3.29 per cent higher at $96.15 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 1.8 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Hexagon Nutrition IPO will enter its second day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹138.87 crores.
Similarly, Genxai Analytics IPO will also open for the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹54.84 crore from the primary market.
Vahh Chemicals and UHM Vacation IPO will enter their final days of subscription. Both are book-build issues worth ₹13.45 crore and ₹36.02 crore, respectively.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,179
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,179, down 273 points.
8:16 AM
Market News Today: Israel announces closure of Gaza crossings amid tensions with Iran
Market News Today: Israel on Sunday night announced the closure of crossings into Gaza following a spike in tensions with Iran, CNN reported. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the move is part of "necessary security measures." Read more.
8:06 AM
Nifty50 LIVE: Israel retaliates against Iran missile attack, strikes military targets
Nifty50 LIVE: Israel conducted strikes early on Monday against military targets in western and central Iran, hours after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs. Read more.
7:58 AM
India Stock Market News: Asia markets decline; Kospi plunges 8%
India Stock Market News: In the Asia-Pacific region, all markets declined in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi plunging 8 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 4.14 per cent and 1.50 per cent down, respectively.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US futures mixed as concern rises post Iran’s attack on Israel
Stock Market LIVE: The US futures were trading on a mixed note after Iran attacked Israel. The Dow Jones futures were down 0.28 per cent, while the S&P 500 was up 0.1 per cent.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 1.35 per cent and 2.64 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 4.18 per cent.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 1.35 per cent and 2.64 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 4.18 per cent.
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! welcome to the Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock markets Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty stock market trading SME IPOs IPOs US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:42 AM IST