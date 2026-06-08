Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty plunges 300 pts; Kospi slumps 9% as Iran attacks Israel

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, June 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled a gap-down open for the benchmark Nifty50 due to heightened the tension in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,097, down 344 points.

According to the news, Iran fired missiles at Israel , which poured water over the hopes of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, while raising concern about the status of the ceasefire.

In the Asia-Pacific region, all markets declined in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi plunging 9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 4.14 per cent and 1.50 per cent down, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 1.35 per cent and 2.64 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 4.18 per cent.