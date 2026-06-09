Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; Asia mkts mixed on US-Iran fragile ceasefire

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as traders assessed the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,149, down 26 points.

Iran halted the strikes on Israel but warned that Tehran would resume if Israel continued operations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, questions were raised on the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note in the early trade on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 was up 1.05 per cent, while the S&P ASX 200 fell 0.63 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.30 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.16 per cent down.

The Brent crude’s June future contract was down 0.54 per cent at $93.74 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.