Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower open; Asia mkts mixed on US-Iran fragile ceasefire
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open as traders focused on the US-Iran fragile ceasefire. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as traders assessed the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,149, down 26 points.
Iran halted the strikes on Israel but warned that Tehran would resume if Israel continued operations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, questions were raised on the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note in the early trade on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 was up 1.05 per cent, while the S&P ASX 200 fell 0.63 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.30 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.16 per cent down.
The Brent crude’s June future contract was down 0.54 per cent at $93.74 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.14 per cent and 0.65 per cent down, respectively.
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Hexagon Nutrition IPO will enter its final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹138.87 crores.
Similarly, Genxai Analytics IPO will also open for the final day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹54.84 crore from the primary market.
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Stock Market LIVE: Trump-Netanyahu differences surface as Israel-Iran tensions flare again
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8:20 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,131
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,131 down 46 points.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Trump's approval stays near record low as Iran war fuels economic concerns
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7:58 AM
Market News LIVE: Asia markets mixed; tech stocks recover
Market News LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note in the early trade on Tuesday as traders remained concerned about the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. The Nikkei 225 was up 1.05 per cent, while the S&P ASX 200 fell 0.63 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian technology stocks recovered, tracking an overnight gains in Wall Street chip stocks.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading on a flat note as traders monitored the fragile situation in the West Asia. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.03 per cent, while the Dow Jones futures were down 0.01 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.30 per cent and 0.86 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.16 per cent down.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Brent crude IRB Infrastructure Bajaj Finserv US markets Asia Markets
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 7:53 AM IST