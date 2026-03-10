Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Kospi jumps 6% as Brent eases on Trump's remarks

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may rebound from the two-day slump at open. The futures were at 24,387, up 267 points.

Indian benchmark indices are likely to receive support from gains in Asian markets. South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent to lead the recovery rally in the region, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, US stock futures declined after the US President Donald Trump signalled that the war with Iran may come to an end soon. He also warned that Iran would be hit 20 times harder if the country blocks oil supply from the Strait of Hormuz.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices ended 0.5 per cent and 0.83 per cent higher, respectively.

Brent crude prices declined 11 per cent to $88.05 per barrel on Tuesday so far following Trump’s remarks. It was trading 10.37 per cent down at $88.70 per barrel as of 7:20 AM, according to data on Bloomberg.

Gold and silver futures rose on Tuesday as the dollar index declined on hopes for easing US-Iran tensions in the near future. Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.55 per cent and 6.06 per cent higher, respectively.