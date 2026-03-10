Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Kospi jumps 6% as Brent eases on Trump's remarks
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open over 200 points higher, tracking positive global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 10, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may rebound from the two-day slump at open. The futures were at 24,387, up 267 points.
Indian benchmark indices are likely to receive support from gains in Asian markets. South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent to lead the recovery rally in the region, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 5 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures declined after the US President Donald Trump signalled that the war with Iran may come to an end soon. He also warned that Iran would be hit 20 times harder if the country blocks oil supply from the Strait of Hormuz.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices ended 0.5 per cent and 0.83 per cent higher, respectively.
Brent crude prices declined 11 per cent to $88.05 per barrel on Tuesday so far following Trump’s remarks. It was trading 10.37 per cent down at $88.70 per barrel as of 7:20 AM, according to data on Bloomberg.
Gold and silver futures rose on Tuesday as the dollar index declined on hopes for easing US-Iran tensions in the near future. Gold and Silver futures were trading 1.55 per cent and 6.06 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Innovision's initial public offer is opening for subscription on Tuesday. It’s a book build issue of ₹322.84 crore, which includes both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
Rajputana Stainless IPO will open for subscription on its second day. The issue was subscribed to 0.30 times on the first day.
Srinibas Pradhan Construction IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 1.01 times on the second day.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jefferies calls Uno Minda a growth amplifier; initiates coverage with 'Buy'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at global brokerage firm Jefferies have turned bullish on Uno Minda and have initiated coverage on the auto components and equipment manufacturer with a ‘Buy’ rating, citing that the company is a growth amplifier and offers strong exposure to the Indian auto sector given its fast-growing, well-diversified and largely powertrain-agnostic portfolio, with around 90 per cent domestic sales. Read more.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,387
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,387, up 267 points.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi jumps over 6% as Brent crude declines
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Tuesday, with the South Korea's Kospi leading the rally. The index rose over 6 per cent to 5,595.88 so far after oil prices declined following US President Donald Trump's comment which signalled the US-Iran tension may end soon.
Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 3.73 per cent to the day's high of 54,728.5.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude slumps 11% on Trump’s remark
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude prices declined 11 per cent to $88.05 per barrel on Tuesday so far following Trump’s remarks. It was trading 10.55 per cent down at $88.52 per barrel as of 8:00 AM, according to data on Bloomberg.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall on Trump’s signal to end US-Iran war
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures declined after the US President Donald Trump signalled that the war with Iran may come to an end soon. He also warned that Iran would be hit 20 times harder if the country blocks oil supply from the Strait of Hormuz.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent down, respectively.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:58 AM IST