Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade mixed at pre-open; Asia markets rise on lower oil prices
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading on a mixed note at pre-open. Asian markets were trading higher. Brent crude prices declined
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading on a mixed note at pre-open. At pre-open, the Nifty50 was 0.12 per cent or 29.75 points down at 24,231, and the Sensex was quoting at 78,238.91, up 32.93 points or 0.04 per cent higher.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices declined significantly from Monday’s peak of $120 per barrel. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 3.26 per cent and 2.05 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, most US indices closed lower as investors weighed the possibility of an end to the US-Iran war amid new military threats. They also exercised caution ahead of the release of CPI data.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.21 per cent and 0.07 per cent down, respectively.
Brent crude futures declined in Asia session as the International Energy Agency (IEA) proposed the largest ever oil release to mitigate the supply disruption due to the US-Iran conflict. Moreover, US President Donald Trump also pledged protection to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which further eased concern.
Brent crude’s May future contract was trading 3.64 per cent down at $87.83 per barrel.
Gold and silver futures were trading slightly lower on Wednesday.
IPO Today
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom initial public offers are opening for subscription on Wednesday.
Innovision IPO will enter its second day. The issue was subscribed to 0.02 times on the first day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹322.84 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
Rajputana Stainless IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.42 times on the second day. The tentative listing date is March 16.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 33 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 32.93 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 78,238.91 in pre-opening session on Wednesday.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 30 pts in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 24,231.85, lower by 30 points or 0.12 per cent.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are up this morning, with Korea yet again seeing the biggest gains of over 3 per cent. The GIFT Nifty though is trading about 67 points down, so a soft opening is expected. Yesterday's candle on the Nifty was a "hammer", which is a bullish formation with a long lower shadow, so it remains to be seen if we will test resistance which sits in the 24,370 - 24,416 area. Support spans the 23,700 - 24,080 area, but with conflicting geopolitical news flow coming in, expect higher-than-average volatility. Meanwhile, derivatives data from yesterday's session showed that foreign investors and prop traders remained positive, while retail investors went bearish.
View by: Akshay Chinchalkar, managing partner, head, market strategy, The Wealth Company
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at 91.95 against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 91.95 against the US dollar as compared to Tuesday's close of 91.85 a dollar.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, rights issue, Indian Oil, 4 other stocks to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Sun TV Network, R Systems International, Maruti Interior Products, and Vertex Securities are set to remain in the spotlight during Wednesday’s January 11 trading session following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends and rights issues. Read more.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall after IEA proposes largest oil stock release ever
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared amid the US-Israel war with Iran. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SAIL an attractive risk-reward play, says ICICI Direct; sets ₹200 target
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm ICICI Direct has turned bullish on Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), citing favourable demand tailwinds, safeguard duty-driven steel prices, and the company's focus on optimisation.
The brokerage has assigned a ‘Buy’ call on SAIL with a target price of ₹200, valuing it at 7x on FY28E EV/Ebitda. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, IndiGo, Waaree Energies shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries and Waaree Energies shares will be in focus in Wednesday's session. Read more.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver futures declined in the Asia session as traders possibility of an end to the US-Iran war. The future contract of Gold and Silver were trading 0.48 per cent and 1.10 per cent down, respectively.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump announces new oil refinery in Texas, thanks Reliance for investment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced the opening of a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, the first such project in the US in 50 years, calling it part of a $300 billion deal and thanking Reliance Industries for the investment. Read more.
