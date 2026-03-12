Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall as Brent crude tops $100

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 12, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may extend losses at open as energy price volatility continued to dent the risk appetite among investors. The futures were quoted at 23,818, down 121.10 points or 0.51 per cent.

Most markets across the Asia-Pacific declined in early trade on Thursday as Brent crude rose toward the $100-per-barrel mark. Traders feared that the intensifying US-Iran war may continue to pose a supply disruption risk.

South Korea’s Kospi was trading flat, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined over 1 per cent. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.09 per cent.

Overnight, most US indices ended with losses despite data showing that inflation slowed in February. This suggests that investors fear price pressure in the near future if the US-Iran conflict persists.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.61 per cent and 0.08 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.08 per cent.

Brent crude jumped nearly 8 per cent to $100.18 per barrel in Asia session as investors assessed whether the emergency oil releases could offset the supply interruption due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Brent’s May future contract was trading 7.47 per cent higher at $99.94 per barrel.

Gold futures declined as the dollar index rose and market participants focused more on energy prices. Gold futures fell 0.15 per cent to $5,171.54.

IPO Today

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom's initial public offers will enter the second day of subscription on Thursday. The issues were subscribed 0.16 times and 3.39 times, respectively on the first day.

Innovision IPO will enter its final day of subscription. The issue was subscribed to 0.12 times on the first day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹322.84 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

Listing Today

Elfin Agro India will list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 1.35 times on the final day of subscription.