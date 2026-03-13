Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals Nifty50 may open lower; Asia markets fall; Brent above $100
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that Nifty50 may extend losses due to fears of prolonged conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 will continue its declining streak amid negative global cues, driven by worries over a prolonged conflict between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,584, down 144.50 or 0.61 per cent.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain shut to put extra pressure on enemy forces in his first public statement.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses as the possibility of a protracted tension in the Middle East sparked fears of a weak economic outlook.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.13 per cent and 1.23 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 0.25 per cent.
Overnight, the US share indices ended lower as risk-off sentiment prevailed. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.52 per cent and 1.56 per cent down, respectively. Brent crude was trading above $100 per barrel despite paring gains after the US authorised the temporary purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $100.91 on the Intercontinental Exchange. Earlier, it rose 0.51 per cent to $101.78 per barrel.
Gold futures continued to decline as traders fear the war may increase price pressure, which weighed on the US Federal Reserve’s rate outlook. The futures were trading 0.17 per cent down at $5,116.94.
IPO Today
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT and Apsis Aerocom's initial public offers will enter the final day of subscription on Friday. The issues were subscribed 0.36 times and 15.60 times, respectively, on the second day.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens near record low against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 92.33 against the US dollar, just shy of its record low of 92.37 a dollar. It settled at 92.20 a dollar on Thursday, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Rupee
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets are pricing that the sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and elevated oil prices could pressure the Indian rupee, with some projections suggesting USDINR could move near 95 if the conflict persists and crude remains near current levels.
The pair is trading around 92.26 within a rising channel and holding above the 9, 21 and 34 exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating a strong bullish trend, while the relative strength index (RSI) near 66 reflects firm positive momentum. The immediate support is seen around 91.90-91.50 and resistance near 92.50–93.00.
View by: Ritesh Bhansali, deputy ceo, Mecklai Financial Services
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market technical view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty is indicating another gap down opening for the domestic markets. Going ahead, we reiterate our sell on rise trading approach on Nifty index and expect it to test 23,400-23,200 spot levels in near term. Short term volatility is expected to remain higher amid ongoing Middle East conflict and any de-escalation attempt will provide respite.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crisis in West Asia grave threat to international peace, security, says UN chief
Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. Read more.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for March 30; check levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 3 per cent along with price fall of 1 per cent, said Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. Read more.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, Chile agree to boost ties in trade, investment, mineral exploration
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and Chile have agreed to boost cooperation in trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology and other sectors. Read more.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACME Solar, Gravita India, Kalpataru, Raymond Realty and others in focus. Here's why
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,690. Read more.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades firm above $100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading above $100 per barrel despite paring gains after the US authorised the temporary purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $100.91 on the Intercontinental Exchange. Earlier, it rose 0.51 per cent to $101.78 per barrel.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 & South Korea's Kospi fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses as the possibility of a protracted tension in the Middle East sparked fears of a weak economic outlook.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.13 per cent and 1.23 per cent down, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 0.25 per cent.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:52 AM IST