Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall as US-Iran enters third week
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may snap the three-day declining streak at open
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note, while traders will continue to monitor energy prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. The futures were quoted at 23,300, up 107.70 points or 0.46 per cent.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific declined in early trade on Monday as market participants remained concerned that high energy prices may impact inflation and the growth outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.73 per cent and 0.20 per cent down, respectively.
Last Friday, the US share indices ended lower as Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for oil supply.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.26 per cent down, respectively.
The Brent crude continued to trade well above the crucial $100-per-dollar mark in the Asia session as tensions increased about the safety of oil production infrastructure in Iran. US President Donald Trump is mulling options to strike oil infrastructure at Kharg Island, Iran’s oil export hub, news reports said, quoting Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the United Nations. Brent's May future contract was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $103.75 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.96 per cent and 1.55 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
GSP Crop Science’s initial public offering is opening for subscription on Monday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹400 crore, which consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
The IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday. The tentative listing is on March 24.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EAM Jaishankar hails talks with Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said talks with Iran are helping ease shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz, as an Indian oil tanker sails from Fujairah after a drone attack at the UAE terminal. Read Reuters' report.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets decline as high oil prices weigh on growth outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific declined in early trade on Monday as market participants remained concerned that high energy prices may impact inflation and the growth outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.73 per cent and 0.20 per cent down, respectively. Read more.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.42 per cent and 0.39 per cent higher, respectively.
Last Friday, the US share indices ended lower as Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for oil supply.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.26 per cent down, respectively.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets stock markets US stock markets Asia Markets IPOs Brent crude US-Iran tensions Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Gift Nifty
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:50 AM IST