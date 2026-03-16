Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets fall as US-Iran enters third week

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note, while traders will continue to monitor energy prices amid the The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note, while traders will continue to monitor energy prices amid the ongoing war in the Middle East . The futures were quoted at 23,300, up 107.70 points or 0.46 per cent.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific declined in early trade on Monday as market participants remained concerned that high energy prices may impact inflation and the growth outlook. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.73 per cent and 0.20 per cent down, respectively.

Last Friday, the US share indices ended lower as Brent crude was trading above the $100-per-barrel mark due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for oil supply.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.26 per cent down, respectively.

Brent's May future contract was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $103.75 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Brent crude continued to trade well above the crucial $100-per-dollar mark in the Asia session as tensions increased about the safety of oil production infrastructure in Iran. US President Donald Trump is mulling options to strike oil infrastructure at Kharg Island , Iran’s oil export hub, news reports said, quoting Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the United Nations.Brent's May future contract was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $103.75 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.96 per cent and 1.55 per cent down, respectively.

IPO Today

GSP Crop Science’s initial public offering is opening for subscription on Monday. It’s a book-build issue of ₹400 crore, which consists of both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday. The tentative listing is on March 24.