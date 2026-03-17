Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets rise; Brent above $103

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The Nifty50 and the Sensex may continue to gain as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoting at 23,500, up 70.80 points.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, and as crude oil prices softened from earlier highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.30 per cent and 2.53 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.01 per cent and 0.83 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.22 per cent.

However, in Asia session, Brent crude rose nearly 2.9 per cent o $103.06 per barrel in Asia session as the fears of supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz returned.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent and 0.53 per cent higher, respectively.

IPO Today

Novus Loyalty’s initial public offering is opening for subscription on Tuesday. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.

GSP Crop Science IPO will enter its second day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. It’s a bookbuild issue of ₹400 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).