Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets rise; Brent above $103
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may continue to gain at open. Asian markets rose, while Brent crude rose in early trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The Nifty50 and the Sensex may continue to gain as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futures were quoting at 23,500, up 70.80 points.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific rose, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, and as crude oil prices softened from earlier highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.30 per cent and 2.53 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.01 per cent and 0.83 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.22 per cent.
Brent crude settled 2.84 per cent down at $100.21 per barrel in the previous session as US President Donald Trump called for his allies to ensure energy supply normalises from the Strait of Hormuz. Further, traders hoped that more countries would announce the release of oil from strategic reserves, according to Bloomberg.
However, in Asia session, Brent crude rose nearly 2.9 per cent o $103.06 per barrel in Asia session as the fears of supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz returned.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent and 0.53 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Novus Loyalty’s initial public offering is opening for subscription on Tuesday. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.
GSP Crop Science IPO will enter its second day of subscription on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 0.48 times. It’s a bookbuild issue of ₹400 crore, which entails both fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).
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8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,500
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 23,500, up 70.80 points as of 8:15 AM.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi jumps 3%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street with the South Korea's Kospi gaining 3 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.49 per cent higher. Mainland China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.73 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.49 per cent higher. Mainland China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 0.73 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in early Tuesday morning as traders feared that the conflict involving the US, Iran, and Israel may stretch longer than expected, keeping energy prices volatile. Further, oil prices advanced in Asia session which also weighed.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
US President Donald Trump asked China to postpone his meeting with President Xi Jinping for about a month as he wants to stay in Washington to oversee the conflict with Iran. This sparked worries about a prolonged war in the West Asia, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively.
US President Donald Trump asked China to postpone his meeting with President Xi Jinping for about a month as he wants to stay in Washington to oversee the conflict with Iran. This sparked worries about a prolonged war in the West Asia, according to Bloomberg.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rises nearly 3% in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude rose nearly 2.9 per cent o $103.06 per barrel in Asia session as the fears of supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz returned.
In the previous session, Brent crude settled 2.84 per cent down at $100.21 per barrel as US President Donald Trump called for his allies to ensure energy supply normalises from the Strait of Hormuz. Further, traders hoped that more countries would announce the release of oil from strategic reserves, according to Bloomberg.
In the previous session, Brent crude settled 2.84 per cent down at $100.21 per barrel as US President Donald Trump called for his allies to ensure energy supply normalises from the Strait of Hormuz. Further, traders hoped that more countries would announce the release of oil from strategic reserves, according to Bloomberg.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Gift Nifty Brent crude US-Iran tensions Markets IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:44 AM IST