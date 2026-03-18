Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive open; Asia markets rise before US Fed meet outcome
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty is hinting at a positive open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 18, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 is set for another positive open, while traders may exercise caution amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, and wait for the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision. The futures were quoted at 23,658.50, up 40.10 points or 0.17 per cent. The US central bank will likely maintain a status quo, but the policy makers' commentary will be crucial for fresh cues about future rate trajectory.
Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 2 per cent as data showed the exports rose 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y in February.
South Korea’s Kospi was up nearly 4 per cent to lead gains in the region. China’s CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.06 per cent and 0.03 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.47 per cent higher.
In the Asia session, Brent crude prices declined as much as 1.5 per cent to $102.14 after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that the US crude inventories increased last week.
Gold and Silver futures fell 0.14 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
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9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee openes 4 paise lower against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 92.42 against the US dollar, against Tuesday's close of 92.38 a dollar in the previous session.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to navigate current mkt correction, where to invest?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escalating tensions in West Asia have kept Indian investors on edge, triggering a sharp correction. From February 27, when the conflict intensified, both indices have fallen by over 7 per cent. Read more.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: No intermittent circuits needed for gold, silver ETFs: Siddharth Srivastava
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the "substantial" dominance of gold ETFs over active equity funds to the long-term structural tailwinds in the defence sector, Siddharth Srivastava, head – ETF product and fund manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), provides a tactical roadmap for navigating current market volatility in an email interview with Sirali Gupta. He also weighs in on Sebi’s proposed price bands for commodity ETFs and the common mistakes investors must avoid. Read the edited excerpts.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran confirms national security chief Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran on Tuesday (local time) confirmed the death of its national security chief Ali Larijani, hours after Israel claimed responsibility for killing him in an airstrike. Read more.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Bev, Shree Cement
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Beverages, Shree Cement, and NHPC shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100. Read more.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,658
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 23,658.50, up 40.10 points or 0.17 per cent.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 rises over 2% as exports increase beating estimates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 2 per cent after data showed exports rose 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y in February. The figures are higher than 1.6 per cent growth rate projected by Reuters. On month-on-month basis, exports surged 16.8 per cent.
The Nikkei 225 rose 2.44 per cent to 54,276 so far on Wednesday.
Overall, markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading with gains, with the South Korea's Kospi in lead. The Kospi rose 3.9 per cent o 5,864.03.
The Nikkei 225 rose 2.44 per cent to 54,276 so far on Wednesday.
Overall, markets across the Asia-Pacific region were trading with gains, with the South Korea's Kospi in lead. The Kospi rose 3.9 per cent o 5,864.03.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude falls
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Asia session, Brent crude prices declined as much as 1.5 per cent to $102.14 after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that the US crude inventories increased last week.
Brent's May future contract was quoted at $102.41 per barrel, down 0.98 per cent as of 7:58 AM.
Brent's May future contract was quoted at $102.41 per barrel, down 0.98 per cent as of 7:58 AM.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures rise as Brent crude trades lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose during Asia session as Brent crude was trading lower after data showed US crude inventories increased by 6.56 million barrels in the week ended March 13, according to reports.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.31 per cent higher, respectively.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.31 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading stock markets US markets Asia Markets Gift Nifty IPOs SME IPOs Nifty 50 Brent crude
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:51 AM IST