Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive open; Asia markets rise before US Fed meet outcome

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 18, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 is set for another positive open, while traders may exercise caution amid the The US central bank will likely maintain a status quo, but the policy makers' commentary will be crucial for fresh cues about future rate trajectory. The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 is set for another positive open, while traders may exercise caution amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict , and wait for the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision. The futures were quoted at 23,658.50, up 40.10 points or 0.17 per cent.The US central bank will likely maintain a status quo, but the policy makers' commentary will be crucial for fresh cues about future rate trajectory.

Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 2 per cent as data showed the exports rose 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y in February.

South Korea’s Kospi was up nearly 4 per cent to lead gains in the region. China’s CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.06 per cent and 0.03 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.47 per cent higher.

In the Asia session, Brent crude prices declined as much as 1.5 per cent to $102.14 after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that the US crude inventories increased last week.

Gold and Silver futures fell 0.14 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

Novus Loyalty’s initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. The issue was subscribed 0.83 times on the first day. The company seeks to raise ₹60.15 crore through the offer. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday.

GSP Crop Science IPO will open for subscription on the final day of the offer. The issue was subscribed 0.98 times on seconday. It’s a bookbuild issue of ₹400 crore, which involves both a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).