Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open; Asia markets tumble; Brent above $112
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the benchmark Nifty50 will likely open lower, tracking negative global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 19, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will fall sharply at open, tracking losses in global equities as a surge in oil prices dented the risk appetite. The futures were quoted at 23,324, down 453 points.
Markets across Asia-Pacific fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves in Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.74 per cent and 2.50 per cent down, respectively. Market participants await the Bank of Japan’s rate decision.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.36 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.46 per cent down.
The US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent at the end of the two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said that the Iran conflict has made the inflation outlook further uncertain, making it harder to gauge the rate trajectory.
Brent crude rose as strikes between Israel and Iran hit the critical energy structure, fanning fears that supply disruption from the key oil-producing region could be sustained longer than expected. Brent’s May future contract was trading 1.24 per cent higher at $112.6 per barrel. A key Qatari natural liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, which accounts for one fifth of global supply, suffered severe damage as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran escalated, according to Bloomberg.
Gold futures fell below the $5,000 mark as the US Fed held the rate steady and indicated an uncertain inflation outlook due to the US-Iran war. The futures were quoted at $4,848.71, down 1 per cent.
IPO Today
GSP Crop Science initial public offer will enter its final day on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 1.64 times on the second day. The company is raising ₹400 crore through the IPO. The tentative listing date is March 24.
Novus Loyalty IPO will open for subscription for the second day. The issue was subscribed 0.88 times on the first day. It’s a bookbuild issue of ₹60.15 crore.
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty stares at gap-down open, will it re-test 23,000? Key levels to watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity market seems poised to start Thursday's trading session on a weak note. As of 8 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 23,280 levels - suggesting a likely gap-down open for Nifty of nearly 500 points compared to the previous day's close of 23,779. Read more.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-Market view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic markets will react to sharp rise in Crude Oil prices following fresh attack on key energy facilities in the Middle East. Technically, Nifty index has reached the price resistances of 23,800 spot levels as mentioned in our previous discussion dated March 18, 2026. Going ahead, sustained trading below 23,580 spot levels might drag it towards 23,300 and lower levels in near term. Positional supports are still placed around 23,000-22,800 spot levels.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,324
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,324, down 453 points as of 8:28 AM.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures fell below the $5,000 mark as the US Fed held the rate steady and indicated an uncertain inflation outlook due to the US-Iran war. The futures were quoted at $4,860.10, down 0.74 per cent.
Similarly, silver futures also declined. It was trading 1.33 per cent down at $76.50.
Similarly, silver futures also declined. It was trading 1.33 per cent down at $76.50.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: World's largest LNG plant in Qatar suffers damage in missile strikes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A Qatari complex housing the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export plant suffered “extensive damage” amid a sharp escalation of attacks on energy facilities across the Persian Gulf. Read Bloomberg's report.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline as oil prices surge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets declined in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.37 per cent and 1.50 per cent down, respectively. Market participants await the Bank of Japan’s rate decision.
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude jumps 4%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude jumped 4 per cent in Asia session as strikes between Israel and Iran hit the critical energy structure, fanning fears that supply disruption from the key oil-producing region could be sustained longer than expected.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 4.05 per cent higher at $111.72 per barrel as of 8:03 AM.
Brent’s May future contract was trading 4.05 per cent higher at $111.72 per barrel as of 8:03 AM.
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Stock Market Today stock markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Gift Nifty US Iran tensions Brent crude US Federal Reserve HDFC Bank shares
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:58 AM IST