Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open; Asia markets tumble; Brent above $112

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 19, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will fall sharply at open, tracking losses in global equities as a surge in oil prices dented the risk appetite. The futures were quoted at 23,324, down 453 points.

Markets across Asia-Pacific fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring overnight moves in Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.74 per cent and 2.50 per cent down, respectively. Market participants await the Bank of Japan’s rate decision.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.36 per cent and 1.63 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.46 per cent down.

The US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rate steady at 3.5–3.75 per cent at the end of the two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said that the Iran conflict has made the inflation outlook further uncertain, making it harder to gauge the rate trajectory.

Brent crude rose as strikes between Israel and Iran hit the critical energy structure, fanning fears that supply disruption from the key oil-producing region could be sustained longer than expected. Brent’s May future contract was trading 1.24 per cent higher at $112.6 per barrel. A key Qatari natural liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, which accounts for one fifth of global supply, suffered severe damage as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran escalated, according to Bloomberg.

Gold futures fell below the $5,000 mark as the US Fed held the rate steady and indicated an uncertain inflation outlook due to the US-Iran war. The futures were quoted at $4,848.71, down 1 per cent.

IPO Today

GSP Crop Science initial public offer will enter its final day on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 1.64 times on the second day. The company is raising ₹400 crore through the IPO. The tentative listing date is March 24.